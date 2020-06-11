EL CENTRO
A white 1998 Toyota Corolla was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of Lenrey Avenue sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The owner notified ECPD of the incident Tuesday afternoon. The Corolla reportedly has chipped paint on its trunk.
License plates reported stolen
The license plates to a vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Eighth Street were reportedly stolen sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The owner notified ECPD of the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
CALEXICO
Border Patrol thwarts meth smuggling attempts
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico station seized packages with methamphetamine in two separate events, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The first incident occurred 4 a.m. Tuesday, when agents observed an illegal alien enter the United States by climbing over the international border fence.
The agent responding observed the subject throw a black vest into the front yard of a residence near First Street just north of the international border fence.
The agent apprehended the subject and then proceeded to search for the vest.
The agent located the vest, which contained a plastic container sewn into the back.
The agent seized and transported the vest and subject back to the Calexico station for further processing.
The substance inside the plastic container reportedly tested positive for meth. The weight was 5.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $10,450.
The subject, a 16-year-old male from Mexico, was expelled back to his country of origin.
The narcotics were turned over to the Border Crime Suppression Team, the news release stated.
The second incident occurred 4:22 a.m. Wednesday when a remote video surveillance operator notified agents of suspected kettlebell-shaped packages being thrown over the international border fence from Mexico into the United States.
An agent responded and located four packages near the fence and south of Second Street.
The agent seized and transported the packages back to the Calexico station for further processing.
At the station, the package contents tested positive for meth, with a combined weight of 4.2 pounds and an estimated street value of $7,980.
The meth was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release stated.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
COUNTY
Pattern Energy funds business grants
Imperial Chamber of Commerce is working the Pattern Energy to offer 10 Imperial Valley small businesses a $1,000 grant to provide some relief from losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tony Welsh, Pattern Energy’s facility manager in Ocotillo, said the company selected Imperial Chamber to invest the $10,000, which was specifically earmarked for COVID assistance, in a manner that would benefit the community.
Imperial Chamber of Commerce, in turn, developed the idea of the micro-grant program, which will be offered with minimal stipulations to business anywhere in the Valley on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We are thankful Pattern Energy has offered this generous funding opportunity to the business community” said Susan Paradis, chief executive officer of the Imperial Chamber. “We are hopeful other companies will join so we can continue to provide relief to the small business owners in the Valley”
Applications will be accepted beginning Monday at 8 a.m. and are available on the Imperial Chamber website www.imperialchamber.org. Requirements for qualifications include any business operating in Imperial Valley with less than 10 employees that been affected by COVID-19.
Pattern Energy is a renewable energy company that owns the Ocotillo Wind facility off Imperial Highway in Ocotillo. The wind farm is located on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, with a small portion on lands under the jurisdiction of Imperial County.
For more information regarding the grant program, contact the Imperial Chamber of Commerce at (760) 355-1609 or email ceo@imperialchamber.org.
EL CENTRO
Survey open for proposed Monte Vista Park
The city of El Centro and the Imperial County Office of Education have engaged Victus Advisors to conduct an assessment for a proposed outdoor multi-use sports fields and identify the opportunities for a new sports complex in El Centro.
The city said the ultimate goal of the study will be to assess the market demand and financial feasibility for development of the proposed Monte Vista Sports & Wellness Park.
The Monte Vista Park is proposed to be developed on land owned by the ICOE and located near the intersection of West McCabe Road and South Clark Road south of El Centro, next to the Imperial County Office of Education and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.
As a key component of this study, Victus Advisors has prepared an online survey for athletes, parents and coaches of El Centro and Imperial County outdoor sports organizations.
This survey will be an essential component in understanding potential multi-use field needs, as well as benchmarking local opportunities against other sports destinations throughout the region.
The survey will be open at https://www.research.net/r/MonteVistaSurvey until Monday at 5 p.m.
For any questions, contact the Community Services Department at (760) 337-4543.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.