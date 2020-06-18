HOLTVILLE
Three undisclosed vehicles were stolen from Schaffner Dairy, 2805 Casey Road, sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 12 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
Previously, on Monday, CHP had reported two vehicles stolen from that same location.
EL CENTRO
COVID-19 patient dies
A 65-year-old woman who was COVID-19 positive died Tuesday morning inside a home on El Centro Avenue, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
First responders arrived to the residence and declared the woman to be dead about 8:30 a.m.
Vehicle reported stolen
A gray, four-door 2014 Nissan Altima bearing California license plates was stolen approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an undisclosed location on Vine Street, El Centro Police Department announced.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult wearing all black clothing who took the keys to the vehicle before stealing it.
Bystander administers CPR to woman
A bystander on Monday morning administered CPR to a woman who was believed to be overdosing, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location in El Centro. Someone called 911 after seeing the woman on the ground. In the 911 call, it was mentioned the woman was possibly overdosing.
An AMR ambulance was dispatched; however, a bystander began administering CPR to the woman before the ambulance arrived. Once the ambulance arrived, the woman requested no additional medial aid and signed a medical release form.
Track container burglarized
A large container containing track and field items was reportedly broken into and robbed of multiple items, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The incident was reported to ECPD on Monday morning. Reported stolen from the container were a 36-inch television, 15 starting blocks, two carts and eight canopies.
The value of the items, as well as a time frame of the burglary, were not noted.
Structure fire extinguished
A structure fire east of Highway 111 and Ross Avenue was extinguished Monday evening, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The fire was reported to 911 about 6:50 p.m. Two engines from Imperial County Fire Department were dispatched. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the scene by 7:21 p.m. Monday.
SALTON SEA BEACH
Rattlesnake removed from home
A rattlesnake that made its way onto the patio of a residence in the 200 block of Brawley Avenue was removed, county scanner traffic stated.
A resident notified the county Sheriff’s Office about 10 p.m. Monday, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The resident requested information on gun laws, as the resident wanted to shoot the snake with a 12-gauge shotgun.
The resident did not use the shotgun. Deputies and county firefighters responded to the scene. The snake was removed from the property, taken into possession and was set free in the desert.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
Caravan to promote census
Representatives from the city of El Centro and the County of Imperial along with members of the Imperial County Complete County Committee will be conducting a caravan throughout various neighborhoods in El Centro to remind the community to complete their census.
The U.S. Census Bureau has extended the deadline to self-respond to Oct. 31.
“At stake for the community is not only congressional representation, but the local share of hundreds of billions of federal dollars allocated on an annual basis, based on population,” the city of El Centro said in a release.
As of June 16, the response rate for the state of California was 62.5 percent; Imperial County, 54.5 percent, and El Centro, 60.6 percent.
“The city of El Centro thanks everyone who has responded and is challenging the remaining 39.4 percent of its residents to be counted and help shape the future of the city,” the city’s release said.
The census procession will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday.
“If you see us, please wave, then take a moment to respond to the Census if you haven’t already,” the city said. “If you have responded, remind your friends and family to respond. Your community is counting on you to be counted!”
For further information or questions regarding the census caravan, contact Adriana Nava, director of community services, at (760) 337-4543.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.