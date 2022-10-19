EL CENTRO – With cheers and applause from the community, Dr. Mohsen El Ramah, joined by his team and the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC), cut the ribbon for the same Valley Health Urgent Care.
The office building – located at 1550 N. Imperial Avenue Ste. 1, on the northside of the city near El Centro Dermatology – is where El Ramah already held his practice, yet the ribbon cutting signifies new services he is now able to provide.
The doctor said he had been working on implementing more services to offer to the community and expanded the scope of his practice to urgent care.
“There is a lot of need for it, Dr. El Ramah said. “I come across a lot of my patients who go to other places for urgent care needs and our location is central. I think we can improve healthcare by providing such services.”
The community event included free screenings for the public, such as blood sugar checks, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, women’s health, weight loss, and free information for the public.
With his patients in mind, Dr. El Ramah said having this new addition would translate into better care for them.
“Our standard of care here is high,” Dr. El Ramah said. “I pride myself and my staff, and we provide good care to patients.
“Urgent care is something we need everywhere in the Valley,” said Anne Irigoyen, IVRCC board president.
While Dr. El Ramah has offered his services in the Imperial Valley since 2017, his continued practice led him to grow professionally to fulfill the needs of his patients, he said.
Dr. El Ramah has a staff of 25 employees, and this urgent care services expansion brings more job opportunities to the region.
“Thank you for picking us to open this facility, including the urgent care,” Irigoyen said.
