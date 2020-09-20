Valley native reported missing in Yuma

YUMA – Police here are searching for a former El Centro resident who has been missing since leaving his home on foot Thursday.
Imperial Valley native Jared Boutwell, 43, was last seen at 8:20 a.m. on Del Mar Avenue in Yuma. He as being 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. He has blue eyes. He was reported to be wearing green cargo pants, a gray T-shirt with blue ¾ sleeves and brown work boots.
Boutwell is a U.S. Army veteran and an employee of the Imperial Irrigation District.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Jeffrey Burros of the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700. The case number is 20-512-70.
