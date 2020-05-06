4 picks for shut-in book lovers

As moments in history go, the present one is pretty fraught. Fraught with peril, fraught with anxiety, fraught with stress. COVID-19 has the world wearing its pants inside-out and everyone in it ogling as the seams split.
But not everything about this pandemic can be couched in terms of case numbers, stock downturns, toilet paper runs and a haggard healthcare system. As much as things are scary, they are also, for a lot of folks, pretty darn boring.
Social distancing and self-isolation, while essential public health measures, have disrupted daily life to an extent more or less unprecedented in modern American history … and not in the buzzwordy Silicon Valley sense of the word.
Some people have had their lives disrupted in acute or distressing ways — maybe they’ve gotten sick; maybe a loved one has; maybe they’ve been laid off, or maybe they’re working more than ever in a high-risk environment — but many more are experiencing the crisis as a series of barely distinguishable, soporific intervals stretching out like banana taffy on a hot summer day.
Those sheltering in place need to pass the time somehow. No doubt a good chunk of it will be given over to streaming movies and TV, (Netflix and company might be one of the few ships of state to navigate these choppy seas without taking on too much water — though their business model of dropping new content daily will likely have to taper off given that pretty much all new productions have been halted), but at some point, many are going to be seeking out other diversions.
One classic method of passing the time as well as exercising mental acuity is lifting a book, opening it up and getting lost in the pages.
In other words, reading.
Of course, one of the biggest problems a lot of people have with reading is deciding where to start. So we asked a few local bookworms to share personal favorites that they say are worth checking out.
Into the Wild
by Jon Krakauer (Anchor Books, 1997).
Paperback, 240 pages.
Holtville native and Imperial resident Ruth Perry, 60, is, unfortunately, not one of the folks for whom isolation-induced boredom is a major issue during the COVID-19 outbreak.
As a certified nurse who works at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Perry has been on the front lines of this crisis. Her specialty is in midwifery, but she said that since the coronavirus first reared its head, her “days are centered around it.”
Her home life is no less affected. Perry said she “rarely goes out unless it’s for work” and that she hasn’t seen her children or grandchildren in weeks.
“We call and FaceTime,” Perry said, “but I do miss sitting with them and having dinner and hugging them.”
Perry said she sees this pandemic as major historical inflection point, a before/after break that will might not ever stop having ripples.
“This pandemic has caused me to admit to myself that I had grown comfortable in my own skin and maybe too sure of my world. I don’t think anyone one of us will come out of this unscathed, or unchanged,” she said.
She admitted that she is occasionally “scared for us,” but she carries enough hope with her to counterbalance worry.
Still, while she might not have as much time to unwind as she might want, Perry nevertheless was ready with a recommendation for any would-be readers around town.
Unsurprisingly, she offered up one of the seminal tomes about getting (far, far) away from it all: Jon Krakauer’s 1996 bestseller Into the Wild — a non-fiction title eminently familiar to many Valley residents, seeing as part of the 2007 film adaptation was shot on location in and around the Niland area. The story’s subject, Chris McCandless, passed through here on a meandering cross-country journey that ended with his death in the Alaskan wilderness in 1992.
The book — an expansion of a 1993 article in Outside magazine entitled “Death of an Innocent” — retraces the steps McCandless took on his path from high-scoring college grad to emaciated casualty of the great outdoors, while vigorously plumbing the philosophical “why?” of the thing, stretching out, in text form, toward the same enlightenment that it presumes McCandless to have been looking for in the brisk northern air.
Perry said she “appreciate(s) McCandless’s wanderlust” and that, when able, she spends much of her free time hiking and camping.
Indeed, the idea of a complete and utter remove from the cares of the modern world can only have an increasing allure in times like these. Just remember to pack more than 10 pounds of rice.
Rain of Gold
by Victor Villaseñor (Arte Público Press, 2015).
Paperback, 586 pages.
Our next recommendation comes to us from Sativa Ruiz.
Ruiz, a 25-year-old special education tutor through the Imperial County Office of Education’s affiliation with Americorps, enjoys a special rapport with Villaseñor’s 1991 bestseller, saying that it “makes [her] feel connected to [her] ancestors.”
The book, which is novelistic in its patter but built from non-fiction source material, follows the saga of two families caught up in the series of revolutions and counterrevolutions that convulsed the Mexican state from 1910 to 1920, leading to their emigration to the United States and establishing lives there. It tracks their trials and tribulations for the better part of three decades, surviving a number of desperate straits and situations almost too fantastical to credit.
The two families are eventually joined via the union of the narrative’s key figures of the narrative: Juan Salvador Villaseñor and Lupe Gomez … a.k.a. the author’s father and mother.
Obviously Villaseñor is incredibly close to the material. He reportedly spent 12 years on research for the book, originally conceived as fiction, and in the forward mentions accumulating hundreds of hours of taped conversations as he quizzed his relatives about his turbulent heritage, which, in addition to a dose of Pancho Villa, included bootlegging, noisome immigration policies and other perils.
(Also in the forward Villaseñor describes how his father would tell him “of the horrible times that they'd endured on each side of the border, and how these horrible times had actually -- in some strange way -- become good, because they'd taught them so much about love and life and united them closer and stronger as a family,” words of wisdom that feel especially timely.)
Villaseñor’s reservoir of affection is evident in the text that Kirkus Reviews describes as having a “simple warmhearted quality of family tales told around a kitchen table” rendering the stories recounted “simple, fable-like … (and) surprisingly moving.”
Ruiz said Rain of Gold has inspired her to take a deeper interest in her own family and their lives, up to and including doing a little writing on her own.
Caught
by Harlan Coben (Dutton, 2019).
Paperback, 384 pages.
Spinning into pure fiction for a moment... Ashleigh Benavidez — a 23-year-old Imperial native currently a special educator in Riverside County — has a recommendation for the mystery-thriller crowd out there.
Benavidez is a genre vet who said she “tries to get a new book every chance I get.” She’s a natural puzzler — “I really like to figure things out. … It keeps you on your toes,” she said — and Coben’s sordid 2010 tale, which starts with the disappearance of a high school lacrosse captain and only gets loopier and loopier from there, kept her guessing.
“Usually I call a lot of endings when it comes to mysteries and stuff, but in this one I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Benavidez said.
The main story follows “gotcha” news personality Wendy Tynes, who begins the book as the host of a “To Catch a Predator” lookalike called “Caught in the Act” (from which the book derives its monosyllabic title), but there are enough secondary characters to populate several frontier outposts and everything gets tangled up pretty quickly (the book’s timeframe is just a few days).
The breakneck plot — which careens down every alley of depravity from sexual predation to embezzlement, to (of course) murder — might not be for the faint of heart, but all that wattage certainly supplies plenty of shocks
From the Scoop Review of Books: “Coben is a master at injecting emotion and human turmoil into his pacy plots. For many readers, Caught will be an enjoyably frantic ‘airport’ or weekend read; a rollercoaster ride that has their heart pumping and head spinning. But for those take a breath and look around, there may be even more to see.”
Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person
by Shonda Rhimes (Simon & Schuster, 2016).
Paperback, 352 pages.
This next recommendation comes from Karina Wong. Wong, 28, is a Calexico native and stay-at-home mother of two currently living in San Diego, involved in a number of volunteer causes, including as president of the Friends of the Mission Valley Library society.
Wong says that she believes this 2015 memoir by powerhouse TV maven Shonda Rhimes (creator of the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, the spinoff Private Practice and Scandal, and executive producer for several other shows) is “the perfect fit for our current situation,” despite (or perhaps because of) the incredibly sunny title.
“I believe it is a great time to analyze our daily lives and re-establish our priorities. Rather than taking this time to slow down, we should all take this time to create a meaningful life that we are proud of,” Wong said.
Rhimes’ memoir hits a number of familiar beats, backgrounding the reader in who she is, where she comes from and other elements of her life’s story, but the crux of the book is Rhimes’ struggle to overcome deep-seated social anxiety and image issues — issues that had kept her mired in a state unfulfillment even as she scaled the mightiest summits of her chosen profession.
As told by Rhimes, these issues came to a head in a perfectly scripted moment at a Thanksgiving dinner, where Rhimes’ sister, Delores, dumped water on Shonda’s recitation of a series of invitations she was getting to do big and exciting things by telling her that it didn’t matter because she (Shonda), “never say(s) yes to anything.”
Thus the titular “Year of Yes,” in which Rhimes vowed to say yes to things that scared her, including, paradoxically, saying no. That may sound like the plot to a Jim Carrey movie. It may be the plot to a Jim Carrey movie, but Rhimes’ affirmations weren’t mystically compelled, rather, they were the result of some genuine soul-searching.
Wong said Rhimes’ experience has spurred her towardd living a more “disciplined and intentional life” and that she believes an affirmative attitude is essential for those who feel as though they’re struggling for purchase amidst the rapidly shifting sands of the current COVID situation.
