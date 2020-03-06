A decade of looking back to guide my future

The 2010 decade could have ended on a flat note. However, with the onset of New Year’s Eve I caught myself realizing this was a monumental opportunity to reflect on my past in order to set the tone for the next decade. I knew I could glean important lessons that would add value and positive energy to my future endeavors.
As I looked back, it reminded me of Passages: Predictable Passages in Life by Gail Sheehy, first published in 1976. Passages was named one of the 10 most influential books by the Library of Congress. In a nutshell, years ago when I first read Passages, I found it interesting in how she portrayed each decade of our life and life-to-be. There were expected patterns and areas of growth not only for yourself but your family, and other areas of your life.
I was very young when I read Passages, so it would take me 30-plus years to truly comprehend that she knew what she was writing about. As I moved from my 20s to 30s then 40s I was amazed at much I was within the parameters of the phases she portrayed. There have been plenty of times when for a moment I’d pause to think how it would be if I could do a redo to my 20s.
“Never mind,” I say to myself, “the 20s were tough times. What am I thinking?”
I’ve learned a lot about myself, which leads me to reflect on the 2010s at this time. For my reflective self-study I asked the following questions: 1. What were my most difficult times? 2. What made me passionate? 3. What bothered me most about myself and the world around me?
My epiphanies and lessons may encompass any or all of these areas.
Being a rebel
First and foremost, I confess I am a rebel. I prefer thinking and operating out of the box. I’d rather be a leader than a follower. I blame or credit my ancestors for being bold adventurers coming to America and California during difficult times to make a better life. It’s in my blood.
Being 10 years older hasn’t toned me down. I don’t just want to flow through life nor be a wall flower. I have seen and chosen many things to be passionate about and I prefer to be passionate. I have found my authentic self and live accordingly. This is my way to dream big, grow and give of service to other ventures. I’ll walk to the “beat of a different drum” and own it unapologetically.
Nature, adventure and science girl
I will always be a kid at heart and love what nature provides. Living a long life isn’t about existing, but about living with vitality. There’s nothing like engaging in the wonders of our planet -- the night sky, solstices, eclipses; looking up to see if I can feel and see God, and pondering whether there are aliens amongst us or not.
Following the weather patterns, volcanoes and earthquakes is interesting as learning about various cultures and the animals that live on our planet. Being a farmer’s daughter takes me to the roots of the earth. I love plants, trees and the gifts of food we grow and eat. Take me rock hounding or to a hot spring and I’m a happy girl. Adventuring around nature and exploring has helped me to stay awakened, active and healthy.
Nothing like friends, family and pets
I recognized there is nothing without another living, caring person(s) in my life. I know that others look to me to be there for them, which gives me purpose. Yet, they provide a gift of caring and support back to me through conversations and the time we spend together doing fun things. Interestingly enough, when people aren’t available I turn to my fur babies for their unconditional love. I learned to love and be loved is an essential experience in life.
Tough times make for required faithfulness
When I feel or think I’m alone, I learned I cannot give up. When backed into a corner of despair or fear I learned it’s a sign to be silent and ask for guidance. Practicing faithfulness and trusting God’s guidance is huge. He knows what’s best, and his will, will be done. I recognized my life is what it is, even though there could always be improvement.
Savoring every moment and being purposeful is rewarding. God is everywhere all the time, he is omnipresent. I have found the most beautiful gifts and surprises show up as evidence of believing. My job is to tap in to God’s wisdom and trust through faith.
The gifts and dangers of technology
How can technology so sophisticated and helpful in improving lives be so negative and dangerous? Yes, I am concerned for our society and more for our youth. It seems lives are out of balance and not emotionally healthy due to too much screen time and lack of human interaction.
While technology makes daily living easy and convenient, including saving lives, there is a dark side. We can run, but we can’t hide. Finding out people do hide behind technology, bad guys and societal deviants concerns me more than you know. Making good decisions about our involvement with the use of technology is critical.
I have learned that we all must live with our eyes wide open and be alert. We must practice discerning evil from good in all areas of our lives. Technology has given us a prime example that not all good is always in our best interests.
The true meaning of legacy
My mentors have been family, community members and historical leaders. The legacy and lessons I learned have been huge. These lessons have affected the core of my inner being. I was honored to realize my dad’s honesty and hard work was monumental in how I expect a lot of myself and others. My mother’s creativeness, intelligence, and her “I can do anything” attitude lives within me daily.
I recognized I truly appreciate the leaders all around me from local to state and country, from past to the present. All leaders who have worked hard and tirelessly for their causes. I can feel the pain and suffering from people worldwide, but mostly in the USA, which troubles me. I was appalled recently when I did the math and realized it was over 100 years between the Emancipation Proclamation and the 1960s Civil Rights movements which granted the equal rights. How can that be? 100 years to grant privileges that one would have automatically thought were a birthright?
Women were repressed, too, without opportunity to vote or speak out. I am pleased we have rebels (advocates) in our society with the drive and tenacity to make a difference. Times have changed and the power of more change is on the cusp, this I know. I know I will speak my mind and search for truths as my mentors did for me. I will continue to not question anymore why some of my epiphanies were so deep and huge. As an educator and elder, my job is to be an advocate and to nudge the younger generation to step up. Leaving a better world should be everyone’s desire.
Today marks a new decade as I move into 2020. My trials, tribulations, and celebrations were significant enough to cause me pause for thought. Overall, I can give myself permission to be my authentic self, play hard and enjoy life. I know by supporting the next generation of thinkers and leaders, who are compassionate for all, we are in good hands.
Cheryl Von Flue, M.A. Ed., teacher and school administrator was born and raised in Imperial Valley. As a Master Life Coach for more than 25 years, she works with student and adult clients using neuroscience-based techniques for transformation in the area of academics, behavior, health and relationships. She can be reached at The Learning Place-El Centro at (760) 353-9932.
