A HABIT OF KINDNESS: Cody’s Closet founder Heather White believes small acts of selflessness can lead to big change

It was in the summer of 2016 that Heather White sat down with her teen kids to brainstorm a way to serve the community. She was on the tail end of a quest to do one kind act for 365 days, and the outpouring of support from the Imperial Valley community made her want to do something bigger and more long-standing. She and her kids settled on the name Cody’s Closet because, apart from being her son’s name, the alliteration was catchy and memorable.
Cody’s Closet may be relatively new to the Imperial Valley, but White is not. Her roots here are deep: Her mother’s parents owned Camacho’s, and her grandmother on her dad’s side, Mary Lemon, is 101 and lived for 50 years on Cole Road in Calexico. White herself attended kindergarten and first grade at Valley Christian Heritage, which, she said, “used to be the old U-Haul place.” She started kindergarten at age 4 because she got kicked out of preschool. “I bit everyone,” she said, and added that she was also a former Yuma Criminal.
“I missed 73 days my junior year and fooled my parents by splitting the bolt on my door and then putting it back so it looked like it was intact. The following year the school announced that they lost a million dollars due to truancy, so my skipping days were over for senior year.” She adds this last bit wistfully, her impishness undiminished. But being a Yuma Criminal really only refers to having attended Yuma High School, which in 1910 was held in the territorial prison. “It’s the only high school in the nation that calls its students criminals,” she said. “‘Former Criminal does 365 deeds of kindness.’ That sounds funny and cute.”
Her father’s parents, Robert and Mary Lemon, moved to the Imperial Valley in 1950 after his sister, Nina, moved here while in the military. For two years, he and Mary lived and worked out on West Main on Mr. William Hancock’s property. They lived in a chicken coop they converted into a small house while Lemon saved enough money to buy the property on Cole Road in Calexico from Mr. Hancock. He and Mary moved there in 1952, and he lived there till he died and Mary, now 101 years old, lived there till 2019.
Heather’s family moved when she was 6 years old to Winterhaven where her father was a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office until she was 14. “We moved to Yuma, so I could finish high school, and then I came back in 1990 after I graduated,” she said.
White recalls living in the sheriff’s building with her dad’s office right down the hall. She rode in her dad’s car while he patrolled on Friday nights, and while her dad was at work in the office she listened in on the goings-on. “The house and the office are still there,” she said, “but they’re rotting. It’s sad.”
White met her husband, Bill White, when they both lived in Yuma. “A mutual friend was friends with him, and I met him at the fair when she was trying to date his best friend at the time,” she said. They were married in November 1992, and together they have six children: Kaylee White Johnston, Brittany White Renn, Audrey White, Lindsay White, Cody White, and Reilly White.
Cody’s Closet
Heather White’s charity, which collects items to distribute among the Valley’s less fortunate, essentially started with a sort of dare.
“It all began with something one of my daughters said when she moved out. She told me, “Mom, you never finish anything.” So that day I started my journey of 365 days of kindness.” White said she was inspired by a project online called 365 Days of Kindness, but her ideas were her own. Her very first act of kindness was to bake cookies and hand them out at 7-Eleven.
Her daughter, Kaylee, said her mom has always been a source of inspiration in her life. “While this is true for many people,” she said, “this became especially true for me when I watched her follow her dreams. It wasn’t something she jumped into -- it took her over two years to truly start. To get started, she challenged herself to do an act of kindness every single day for a year. She achieved it twice and was able to take that idea and turn it into the non-profit she currently runs, Cody’s Closet.”
Kaylee and her mother both shared one deed that had a strong impact on the recipient. “I still remember a story of someone who ... had woken up on her mother’s 49th birthday,” Kaylee said. “Her mother had passed away, and she knew it was going to be a rough day. When she stepped outside, she found three roses with a note stating, ‘Today is day 65 of my 365 days of kindness. Please enjoy this gift I shared with you.’ The woman truly believed it was her mother’s doing and was comforted by this gesture.”
Heather remembered that the woman was particularly touched by the fact she got a rose, “one for each daughter left behind.”
Heather’s No. 1 wish for the Imperial Valley is that everyone would do one kind thing a day for others. “It’s a small thing to do,” she said, “but it would make the Valley a better place.”
White practices kindness in other small ways, too. Every year since she was 18 years old she has “bought the floor” of rabbits at the Yuma County Fair. This has usually meant that she came home with 80 rabbits, which she sold to the community. She has always had rabbits because of 4-H, and for 10 years, her grandpa helped her raise them. One year they raised 300 rabbits.
Because of the pandemic, this is the first time she’s been unable to buy the floor. She hopes to get back to it soon. In the meantime, she is keeping busy with helping Dee’s Rescue and in sorting things for Cody’s Closet, which she admits is time-consuming. She accepts donations at 535 Desert Gardens Drive in El Centro, and although she does not actively recruit helpers, she welcomes anyone who would care to volunteer.
Part of her organizational challenge is that she has only one standing hanging rack. Having many more would allow her to keep the clothing items neat. Right now items are either neatly folded and set on shelves, or they’re in bags waiting to be sorted. The problem with folding the items is that it must be redone every time someone goes through them to find what fits. White is quick to say she doesn’t mind doing it, but it is a lot of work.
Another blessing/challenge is that they have so much to sort. Again, while she doesn’t ask people to help, she always welcomes it, and anyone interested in helping sort needs only to reach out to her on Facebook to set up a time to meet at Cody’s Closet. The third challenge she faces is paying the monthly bills. She is concerned about it but has faith that everything will work out.
In 2019, she organized an event at which 100 children received mattresses and bedding thanks to donations, including a $5,000 donation from the inmates at Calipatria State Prison. She regrets she was unable to do it again last year due to the pandemic, and hopes she will get the chance this fall.
She also missed being able to have an Easter event at Bucklin Park last year, and this year she is planning a Mother’s Day event. She will set up tables in the backyard of Cody’s Closet with donated gift items such as vases or trinkets that children can pick out for their mothers, grandmothers and aunts.
She expects the event will be held the Saturday before Mother’s Day, and she welcomes gently used gifts. She also wants to have a backyard clothing event every couple of weeks for the foreseeable future.
Shining a light
White is leading by example, not only for her kids but for anyone who knows her. “One little bit of kindness,” she says. “That’s all it takes to make a big difference.” It takes roughly $800 to pay for everything, and lately she has set up a donation page for others to help out. If 80 people in the Valley donated $10 each this would no longer be a worry for her. One small kindness from the Valley would make a big difference to her.
