As the owner of Kirby Business Solutions, Adriana Kirby wears many hats, but whatever the service she is providing, there is a common thread.
“I love what I do,” Adriana empathized. When asked what she likes best about what she does, she quickly answered: “The people. I love working with customers. I make a difference.”
Satisfied clients on Facebook have posted their appreciation for Kirby Business Solutions’ assistance from setting up a new business to preparing their taxes. Her business was selected as the Readers' Choice Best Tax Services for 2022 by Imperial Valley Press readers.
“I love to go above and beyond for my customers,” Adriana said. “Alleviate their stress.”
Kirby Business Solutions offers a wide range of financial services, including bookkeeping, accounting, sales tax and use, tax preparation, payroll and general ledger and financial statements, as well as real estate services including deed and title preparation. Kirby and two of her staff are notary publics. Among her certificates are private process server from Imperial County Clerk Recorders Office, tax professional from California Tax Education Council and most recently Real Estate sales agent from the California Department of Real Estate. The latter is what she considers the first step in her goal of becoming a Broker.
Kirby also provides a lot of legal assistance to the Hispanic community, whether they’re seeking citizenship or trying to renew their green card.
“Adriana helped me and my wife renew our green cards," a grateful client said. "She and her team have been very kind and attentive, they have been on the lookout for all my correspondence that they have received from Immigration. I recently missed my fingerprint appointment and they very kindly rescheduled my appointment. Thank you very much, Kirby Business.”
While she liked math in school and got good grades, Kirby described her high school self as a “social butterfly.” As for her training in her chosen career path, “I had no college but the school of life.”
A native of Imperial Valley, Kirby graduated from Central Union High School in El Centro – “Yes, I’m a Spartan!” – and went to work as a customer service representative for Citi Financial. She quickly worked her way up to a loan officer and became a notary public. Over the years, she worked for various other financial institutions until she decided she “was done working for someone else."
"I knew my capabilities and decided I could do well on my own,” the business woman said.
She also saw becoming a business owner as an opportunity to grow professionally and pursued her certificates as a tax professional and a Realtor.
She also became a wedding officiant.
“I just married a couple," she said. "He was leaving for military boot camp and the county said they couldn’t do it before he had to leave, so I did it.”
In March 2021, Kirby opened Kirby Business Solutions in her living room. As she got busier, she decided she didn’t want to mix her personal life with her business so she moved into a small office, then a larger one and finally into her current location at 485 Broadway Avenue, Suite C, in El Centro. She now has a second office at 1402 W. Pico Avenue in El Centro.
“I’ve been blessed with a growing business,” she said. Today, she has three employees, two who went to work for her through the CET (Center for Employment Training) program.
“I like to help my community,” Adriana explained. “I buy locally. I’m big about contributing to the community.”
That led to her joining El Centro Rotary almost two years ago and accepting a position on the organization’s council. She’s also completing steps to become a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), a volunteer program to advocate for child abuse victims in the court system. In the past she’s been involved with FFA while her son raised animals in high school and she bought animals at the fair auction. In addition, she and her husband, an avid hunter, support Ducks Unlimited.
Her day starts early at 3:45 a.m. when she heads to the gym after her morning coffee.
“The first thing I do is jump on the treadmill," she said. "It relieves stress and gives me energy.”
She works long days, leaving the house at 6:30 a.m. and gets home at 6 p.m.
“I’m a workaholic … my husband says I’m an overachiever,” she said. “My husband is calm and I’m a firecracker. But he supports me in what I want to do. And my mother is a big supporter. It’s my business but my family helps.”
Kirby is the mother of five children ages 3 to 26, and though she doesn't look it, is also a grandmother.
“My kids and husband are my life," Adriana said. "I want my children to live in a nice community. We need to help each other.”
