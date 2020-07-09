Alyssa Valdez: Leading is adapting

It wasn’t supposed to end like this. Spring 2020 was going to the be the cherry on top of Alyssa Valdez’s years as a student at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. She had high hopes for what she was going to accomplish her senior year, which also marked her term as president of Associated Students, the university’s student government. This was going to be her chance to test herself as the leader of an organization that serves as a bridge between students and the campus administration.
By this point, everybody knows what happened next. On March 11, Imperial County confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. Within days, campus was closed; the community was locked down, and classrooms migrated to the domain of something called Zoom.
Projects and events under Valdez’s charge as Associated Students president, such as an annual Taco Fest and a spring trip to Universal Studios, were shelved. As president, she was also set to deliver a speech for graduation, not to mention being in line to collect her own diploma.
There were a lot of boxes to check on the list, and most of them didn’t happen. Instead, Valdez, who has Type 1 diabetes and thus falls into one of the high-risk categories for COVID-19, was confined to home and out of the center of the action.
“Completing my last semester online has been difficult,” Valdez recalled in an essay tribute to a favorite instructor. “The graduation ceremony I have been looking forward to for years is now postponed and/or has gone virtual, my A.S. Presidential duties went virtual and my responsibilities lessened due to cancelled events and postponing university planning.”
But Valdez, 22, adjusted to her change of circumstances and shifted her focus as a campus leader to helping students navigate an entirely different educational model from what they were accustomed to. There are challenges to distance learning that aren’t always readily apparent to an outsider, especially in a community that consistently ranks high in socio-economic challenges. Many students live with their families, which can often make finding a quiet space for attending an online meeting difficult. Others don’t necessarily have fixed addresses at all. Some don’t have computers and try to make do on a smartphone. Others don’t have an internet connection, previously having relied on free Wi-Fi on campus or at a local coffee shop. Still others don’t have time, having had their routines upended during the pandemic and being required to take on additional responsibilities, such as childcare, as a result.
Valdez and the student government made sure these situations and others were kept in the university administration’s view so that it could best cater to students’ needs.
“Part of being a leader is being adaptable,” she said. “I think we did pretty well.”
The 2016 Central Union High School graduate acknowledged being a little sad that spring graduation ceremonies on SDSU-IV’s campus were cancelled. The sadness was not only for her own sake – she just earned a bachelor’s in liberal studies – but also for the sake of her classmates. Many of them, she pointed out, are first-generation college graduates, so the opportunity to march represented a poignant moment for both them and their families.
“I’m glad they did a virtual celebration,” she said, and added she does plan to be on hand if the school does hold a traditional graduation ceremony in the fall.
Meanwhile, Valdez is gearing up to pursue her master’s degree in education and her teaching credential in English. She’ll be attending National University. Ultimately, her goal is to earn a Ph.D. and teach at the university level, wherever that may take her.
“I love the Valley, so if I can stay here, I will,” she said. “But I’m open to other opportunities.”
