Annie Britschgi: Never say can't

If there’s one thing to know about Annie Britschgi, it’s that she’s very susceptible to reverse psychology. She might not quite be at Daffy Duck level, but she’s up there.
Just try telling her she can’t do something and see for yourself. Just be sure to take cover when she fires back with, “Fine. Watch me.”
Showing up doubters just might be Britschgi’s favorite activity. She’s got a brash personality that leads with the chin, something she freely admits has kept her well shy of universal popularity — “A lot of people have told me I have an attitude problem,” she says — but her mule-headedness has served her in good stead thus far in life, helping her bull her way in to one male-dominated field as the first-ever varsity football player in Holtville Viking history (she handled PAT duties), and it figures to do her several more good turns as she gears up for a career in the U.S. Army.
Britschgi comes by her stubbornness honestly. She’s of Swiss stock “and Swiss are very strong-headed people,” she says.
Her fiery nature might seem at odds with the “Sir-yes-sir” culture that surrounds army life — particularly in basic training — but there’s an argument to be made that she’ll need plenty of fire to get where she wants to go.
A few factors drew Britschgi into the service. The biggest lure, she says, was the clear roadmap for future success she saw laid out by recruiters, rescuing her from what she saw as a muddle of post-high school options. Also of significance was that down this path lay no student loan debt — “I’d rather be making money than losing it,” she says. And then, of course, there’s the fact that some folks thought she might not be able to hack it. That was the camel crippler.
So now she’s off at Ft. Benning, Ga., in training for life as a Military Occupational Specialty Code 91 Alpha, or, in layman’s terms, a tank mechanic. That’s right, unsatisfied with being merely a woman in fatigues, Britschgi has chosen to try and make the leap to grease monkey status. Her choice was partly informed by her grandfather’s work as a welder and mechanic, but it also reflects her acquired taste for barrier-breaking. “It’s just cool to be a female in a mostly male field,” she says.
It wasn’t a given that she’d feel this way.
There was some initial trepidation re: her whole football experiment. There was empirical proof that the thing could be done — Ella McDonald having made varsity for Imperial in 2018 — but any decision to stand outside the norm can inspire skepticism, and Britschgi wasn’t always entirely sure which way her attempt would break.
She had to clear a number of hurdles of varying degrees and kinds. First there was the sociological barrier of team acceptance. She got through that one pretty quickly (though some razzing did occur), and appreciating, the fact that her teammates “always had my back” should any issue arise. Then there was the issue of a lower body that needed some serious strengthening, in part because of a knee injury suffered during her sophomore year. Weighted wall sits and other rigorous exercise got her through that one. Other issues, like the malodorous recipe that is “40-something football boys who never washed their uniform” and one hot desert sun, were less solvable, but regardless of obstacles, Britschgi plunged ahead.
By the end of the year she had booted 28 balls through the uprights for a Viking squad that overcame its youthfulness on the line and an early-season QB swap to finish 8-3, touching a few hearts and minds along the way.
“Originally I was doing everything for me, but at the same time, I have a little sister that wants to play football now and I got to talk to a lot of little girls after the games who would come up to me a be, like, ‘I think you’re so great this is so cool.’ And there was one girl who played kids football who had a shirt made with my name on it and I thought that was the cutest thing ever … so I definitely appreciated the fact that people were looking to me as a role model,” Britschgi said.
As satisfying as it ultimately was, Britschgi’s gridiron experience has competition for the top sporting experience of her senior year. Her first and most enduring love is soccer (she once nursed a dream of playing collegiately) and she was the goalie for this year’s Lady Vikings squad that finished with the school’s best record in well over decade, going so far as to knock off top-seeded Tri-City Christian in the CIF-SDS Division V playoffs before losing in the semifinals
Beating Tri-City (in overtime penalty kicks), Britschgi said, “was just the best feeling in the world. After that we felt invincible,” but the experience of losing immediately afterward was a sobering reminder on the dangers of complacency and celebrating too soon, lessons to carry with her into the future.
Britchsgi knows that the path she’s chosen for herself going forward, “will definitely be a challenge,” but she’s got a history of meeting those things and doesn’t plan on turning back any time soon.
