As a kid, I was sometimes envious of families that would head to the beach or go camping on their vacation. The allure of destination vacations still hold their appeal. However, it is not just the destination but the activities and environment which draws my interest. In either case, whether we vacation away or stay local there are four natural freebies which support our physical and mental health, happiness and longevity.
Growing up, “back in the day,” we were excited to play outside, which meant running barefoot, playing in the water, and being in the sun for hours at a time. Yes, right here in the Imperial Valley. My grown children found it hilarious to see me barefoot while swinging on a backyard swing in family photos. Those days were normal as we all wanted to be outdoors all the time with our neighbors and friends.
Fast forward to today where our solitude is literally stolen from stress, survival to keep up with everything, and currently panic over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. People throughout the world are overly concerned for their health and longevity.
I, too, found myself a bit alarmed, “What about me? Will this affect me or any of my family members? How can I protect myself from this dreadful and possibly deadly disease?”
I reminded myself that we’ve already faced-off with a variety of epidemics during the last few decades which included the bird flu, swine flu, Ebola, and H1N1. However, this time around we have the media (including social media) adding a heightened sense of fear in all of us.
“This is it!” I told myself, and then I began to shift my fear and doubt to resolve: “I’ve got the answers right in front of me!”
Recently, I have been reading several research- and science-based books on how to create better health, happiness, relationships, and longevity. Brain Wash, by David Perlmutter, MD, studies and reflects on how we can rewire our brains creating new behaviors based on our thoughts, actions and desires. Perlmutter’s book addresses diet, exposure to positive and negative life events, which can determine a life with vitality or not.
Second, Blue Mind, by Wallace J. Nichols, explains the science behind why being at the beach or around bodies of water regenerates our minds and bodies. Blue Mind takes a holistic look at how we live our lives and the basic modifications we can establish to live longer and happier.
Lastly, Kelli Harding, MD, MPH, wrote The Rabbit Effect, which like the other two books includes relationships as part of our wellness circle. I found each of these book’s content fascinating due to the depth of research, explanations and practical examples on how to incorporate substantial yet easy changes into our lives.
Self-care
Self-care has been around long before modern medicine. Don’t get me wrong: Modern medicine has its place; however, keeping our immune system high and ready to sustain us through possible episodes of illness is critically necessary.
My first introduction to natural wellness was during a seminar circa 1990 with Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Andrew Weil. Both doctors’ teachings are considered to be new age. They lectured and explained the simplicity of how the earth’s elements earth, wind, fire, water and food (all four elements combined) are needed for optimal health.
How you spend your time, attention and investment demonstrates what you value. Consider including the following elements in your daily life to support optimal health including your immune system.
Nature’s health freebie No. 1: sun
“Getting sun” is actually giving your body access to vitamin D which is known as the “sunshine vitamin.” Vitamin D protects your overall health as it works as an anti-inflammatory, lowers high blood pressure, helps muscles, improves brain function and could protect against cancer. How much time you are spending “getting sun” daily and throughout the year?
Nature’s health freebie No. 2: air
Nothing better than breathing in fresh air. Some of the benefits of fresh air may include better digestion, improved blood pressure and healing, experiencing happiness, strengthens your immune system, keeps your lungs clean, provides for a sharper mind and energy for your body.
Take a walk in a park or even sit in your backyard amongst greenery, plants and trees. How would you rate your fresh air quality and intake?
Nature’s health freebie No. 3: water
Keep in mind not all drinking water is equal and there may be some healthier than others. Purified or reverse osmosis water may not have the “live” frequency and minerals that stream or mountain water are said to have. Water helps us to maintain balance of body fluids. Our bodies are approximately 60 percent water and the following functions depend on it: digestion, circulation, saliva, absorption, moving of nutrients and stability of body temperature.
Immersing one’s self in water is as important as drinking water. In the USA we are fortunate to have ample clean water in our homes for pools, spas and bathtubs. We are likewise able to enjoy beaches, lakes, hot springs and rivers for personal renewal.
What’s your water score for drinking eight glasses of water every day and enjoying bodies of water?
Nature’s health freebie No. 4: earth
It’s time to create more earth time. How about walking barefoot on grass or dirt, get involved with gardening, gaze at the mountains off in the distance, or take a drive to enjoy the views and take a hike.
There are dozens of lists regarding the benefits of digging or being around soil to enhance your life and health. For example, being barefoot on grass or soil can enhance your sense of well-being, reduce stress and better sleep. The side benefits of working with soil (such as gardening, farming, planting or preparing for a cement project) only two and a half hours per week has been recorded to reduce the risk of colon cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, type 2 diabetes and premature death.
How do you rate your time and attention to connecting with earthy things such as soil, dirt, and sand?
Sun, air, water and earth
Food is the culmination of these four elements: sun, air, water and earth. Without food, we wouldn’t have much of a physical body nor the energy to live life fully.
Keep in mind not all food is created equal. One saying is, “You can pay now or pay later,” when it comes to the cost of quality food vs. medical bills. Choosing to eat fresh or raw foods such as fruits, vegetables and proteins such at meats and fish can increase your “wellness” across all areas of your health.
Pay attention to where your whole and raw foods come from — are they grown or sprayed with chemicals? Boxed or wrapped food is usually processed thus having lower wellness value than whole foods.
Most Americans eat like kings every day, yet their health suffers. It is best to choose foods which will enhance your quality of life, so it is best to eat like a king only on special occasions like birthdays and special events.
What is your level of healthy food choices and intake? Could you do better?
Thoughts and emotions
What we think we become, is one theory. Take into consideration whether you find “silver linings” to negative things, which increases your ability to enjoy life.
Negative or positive thoughts have the ability to spiral into illness or wellness. You can mindfully practice positive thoughts and actions which will also lead to feeling wiser, happier, healthier and a more confident. Positive thoughts support your overall health and immune system.
Harding’s The Rabbit Effect explains how kindness and compassion through relationships can extend your longevity and happiness. Kindness is defined as the act of being friendly, generous and considerate; while compassion is having the understanding of what less fortunate people experience. Practicing kindness and compassion when it may not come natural for you will certainly assist in bringing on more joy and can enhance your emotional stamina. Take the action necessary to reach out to others for friendship and connections.
On the flipside of being overly involved with people and relationships, mindfully choose to be alone. Your time alone and with solitude will give you time for self-reflection and healing as needed.
Are you living positive, happy, healthy, and connected? What’s your overall emotional/relationship self-care score?
Physical
Get out and move. Remind yourself, and the company you keep, that your body is made to move.
It is believed that both physical activity and sleep are two of the best contributors of great health and longevity. Enhance your life with movement even if you have to start small. If you or someone you know is somewhat immobile start off with chair exercises, getting up and down, and walking for five to ten minutes at a time.
Consider getting involved with activities like walking, dancing, golfing, bowling, hiking, cleaning out the garage, putting in your own brickwork, playing ball with your kid, mowing your own yard or helping a neighbor. Not all exercise has to be in the gym; find what works for you.
No matter what, breathe deep and keep moving! How active are you and do you enjoy being active?
Sleep is also critical for mental and physical well-being. Research indicates sleep is when the body heals and rejuvenates itself. Sleeping eight hours a night is crucial for women’s overall health due to their daily hormonal rhythms. Did you know that you lose weight while you sleep (not any other time of the day) as it is expelled through your breath.
Give yourself the valuable gift of health and do what it takes to get your sleep. How are your sleep patterns and average number of hours of sleep?
Self-reflection and growth
Mindfulness and purposeful action will contribute to your self-care successes. It is important to be consciously aware of your goals, thoughts and actions. Never give up on being the best you can be.
Keep in mind taking care of yourself emotionally and physically in order to boost your immune system and quality of life. It is meant for us to enjoy nature’s gifts, leading to better health, happiness and longevity!
Cheryl Von Flue, M.A. Ed., teacher and school administrator, was born and raised in Imperial Valley. As a Master Life Coach for more than 25 years, she works with student and adult clients using neuroscience-based techniques for transformation in the area of academics, behavior, health and relationships. She can be reached at The Learning Place-El Centro at (760) 353-9932. This article is not intended to substitute for medical advice. Please speak with your medical professional to assist you in areas where you are uncertain. Examples given were found via a brief internet search where you may find more comprehensive information.
