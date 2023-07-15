As parents prepare their children to return to school this fall, others are struggling to have enough funds to feed their family.
This is one truth I knew growing up in the Imperial Valley, but never fully understood.
My first glimpse into reality was during lunch in elementary school. Although I could not define food insecurity in the fourth grade, I began to notice the differences in the types of lunches my classmates brought.
Although a majority of my class received free lunch from the cafeteria, some students didn’t have to eat inside. I didn’t realize it then, but it was likely because they came from a family that didn’t receive free or reduced lunch because they made more than the minimum to qualify.
I remember begging my mom to let me bring lunch to school just so I could see what my classmates had brought to eat that was supposedly tastier than the cafeteria. I didn’t know I was receiving a reduced price on my cafeteria meals.
As a result, I didn’t bring my own lunch to school until my parents started working for the State of California, my mother, an accountant for the local prisons and my father, a correctional officer. It was my parent’s careers that afforded me the opportunity to bring lunch to school by the time I reached the fifth grade.
Outside of Phil D. Swing Elementary School’s cafeteria were tables designated for those students who had brought their own lunch. With so few students bringing their lunch to school, this area often had less supervision and the perks of no assigned seating.
My excitement for reaching the lunch table seemed to vanish once I saw my classmates unwrap top tier Lunchables and homemade meals perfectly arranged with almost every food group represented. Suddenly my bologna and cheese sandwich seemed less appetizing and not long after I found myself returning to the cafeteria to enjoy the comfort of being among the masses.
When I entered middle school, I hardly ever entered the cafeteria anymore, instead opting to buy from the food vendors on campus selling slices of Domino’s pizza. By the time I attended Brawley Union High School, it was more routine to eat from Johnny’s Burrito and other nearby restaurants.
My parents rarely explained their finances to me growing up, but from the weekly $25 lunch allowance they gave me I budgeted meals each week.
I remember the idea of a lunch allowance was not universal among my peers. Some had money to eat with friends, some walked home to eat, while others simply didn’t eat at all.
As a high school student, I didn’t understand how missing meals could impact a person.
My time working with the Imperial Valley Food Bank has made me aware of the significant effects food insecurity can have on a child’s development.
Food insecurity is associated with inadequate nutrient intake and poor overall health outcomes in children. Children who face food insecurity up to age of 3 often cannot learn as much, as fast or as well because they are chronically under-nutrition and toxic stress harms their cognitive development during this critical period of development, according to Feeding America.
Children experiencing food insecurity are sick more often and are more likely to be hospitalized. These children can also suffer growth impairment that precludes them from reaching their full physical potential or can incur developmental impairments that limit their physical, intellectual and emotional development, according to Feeding America.
As a result of these potential health risks, students struggling with food insecurity can also develop educational problems.
Food insecurity can often cause a child to perform worse in school by negatively affecting their ability to concentrate and achieve academically. Malnutrition and hunger can affect attention span, memory, problem-solving skills, and overall cognitive abilities. For these reasons, a student’s psychological health can also be negatively influenced by food insecurity, according to the Journal of Youth and Adolescence.
For example, preschool-aged children in food-insecure households have demonstrated higher rates of behavioral problems and developmental delays, whereas school-aged children who are food insecure tend to show higher rates of depression, anxiety, and externalizing disorders, according to article, “Food Insecurity and Adolescent Psychosocial Adjustment” published by The Journal of Youth and Adolescence.
Thus, students who experience food insecurity during their formative years may face long-term economic consequences. As adults, these students often face physical, mental, emotional and social disadvantages to performing effectively on the job, according to Feeding America.
Not having enough healthy food can not only make it harder to do well in school and learn new things, but studies have shown it can also make it difficult to get a good job and earn more money into adulthood, often keeping these students in a cycle of poverty.
Tragically, the food insecurity rate among Imperial County children is 33%, with 1 in every 3 children lacking access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. These rates remain one of the worst in the nation and the highest for childhood hunger in the state of California.
This growing concern is why I am an advocate for the Weekend Backpack Program organized by the Imperial Valley Food Bank during the school. The program works with local schools and educators to identify students at-risk of food insecurity and discreetly provides food to each student every Friday before they leave school.
Last year the program served 800 students throughout Imperial County, from elementary students to high school aged. If you would like to help local students and families struggling from food insecurity, consider donating today at www.ivfoodbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.