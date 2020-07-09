COVID-19. Coronavirus. Social distancing. Distance learning. Quarantine. Stay at home. Stay in place.
Those words have become a huge part of our vocabularies in the last few months, words you could never imagine affecting lives quite like they have.
Being borderline germophobic to begin with, I have found this cleaning and wearing gloves and a mask, are stretching the seams of my sanity. Not to mention, we’ve hit 100-plus degree weather now. I have to remind myself that each day is a new day and a new way. I do wear a mask when I go out – either to protect me from you, or you from me – because for now, it is the new normal.
Many of you have reached out with questions about staff, work and the company, and even seeking ways to help us. Thank you! In the last few months we have seen our community calendar shrink, our stories featuring events held in the area have had to be reworked, and our interviews have turned to Zoom or Facetime. We continue to work trying not to miss a beat. We appreciate our readers, our small businesses who continue to advertise, as well as our contributors.
Last edition I mentioned my heart aching for those high school seniors who were going to lose out on their rites of passage into adulthood because of this pandemic. Then I started brainstorming ways to recognize them because, let’s face it, we all need more positivity in our lives. This issue gives you just that. It is full of inspiring articles of Imperial Valley women who saw the light at the end of the tunnel and still “graduated” with a smile on their faces and look forward to taking their next step. (I wish I was able to feature every single graduate, male or female, in this edition because you deserve it!)
Flip through these pages and let these women and others inspire you to do better, to live better and to love better.
Stay safe and happy reading!
—Lex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.