Carmen Pankratz: Paving the way in boots

For much of her adult life, Carmen Pankratz has spent her time within the confines of Calipatria State Prison.
After graduating high school in 1997, the Calipatria native had volunteered to work with the facility’s in-service training department, and a few years later was hired on a full-time basis with its records department.
Today, Pankratz is a sergeant assigned to the facility’s Personnel Assignments Office, which is tasked with scheduling assignments for all of the facility’s correctional staff.
Although she had never envisioned herself one day becoming a peace officer and working with the facility’s custody staff, neither she nor her confidants ever doubted she could do it.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had somebody say, ‘You can’t do that because you’re a woman,’ or, ‘That’s not for you,’” Pankratz said. “I’ve been very blessed in that case.”
When she had first started volunteering at the facility, Pankratz had a female sergeant as a supervisor who took kindly to her and who had made an impression on the then-18-year-old.
“I just liked the way she carried herself,” Pankratz said. “She was the first woman I ever saw in uniform.”
Further inspiration came from her aunt, who not long afterward had started working as a correctional officer at the institution as well.
While employed in the records department, Pankratz and two of her female co-workers came across an internal job announcement publicizing employment opportunities for correctional officers. All three decided to apply, subsequently took and passed the exam, respectively attended a correctional officer academy at different times, and eventually were hired as prison guards.
Currently, Pankratz said she is one of 73 women out of the facility’s 612 correctional officers.
“It’s a big number, but before it wasn’t,” Pankratz said. “The girls are really coming up.”
Within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, women represented about 5,400 of the more than 31,000 peace officers employed as of March, according to information provided by CDCR.
Pankratz is also doing what she can to help boost those numbers. She and her uniform are something of a common sight at career days hosted by the Calipatria Unified School District as well as Imperial Valley College.
Though it’s typical for many young students to express an interest in pursuing law enforcement careers, Pankratz said it is her role to encourage them to consider work as a correctional officer.
“I do pump up the young women,” she said.
Her current position as an assignment sergeant came about, somewhat surprisingly, after management staff had encouraged her to apply. More recently, Pankratz took an exam to become eligible to promote to a lieutenant’s position.
The idea of potentially furthering her career excites Pankratz, yet would likely require her to change her current schedule.
“It kind of scares me because I will go back into the shift and it will pull me away from my family,” she said. “But, there’s a lot of opportunity for growth here.”
During the seven years that Pankratz worked “on the line,” a term that custody staff often use to describe working in close contact with the inmates in the housing units, it was not uncommon for her schedule to prevent her from attending family and social gatherings.
As an assignment sergeant and a peer support team co-leader, Pankratz said she can be of added assistance to female colleagues working “the line” who may find it challenging to adapt to such schedules. Many of them also appear to find it a little easier to trust and confide in her.
“I do check in on them,” Pankratz said. “I just reassure them that making the career choice to become a correctional officer is an excellent decision for any female wishing to experience law enforcement.”
In her current role, Pankratz assists with scheduling custody staff for training, vacation, military leave, jury duty and official business, among other commitments. She also has to assign and rotate officers that are still in the apprenticeship program to various shifts and posts in order to ensure they get maximum exposure and experience.
When she had initially committed herself to pursuing a career as a correctional officer, Pankratz said her driving motivation was to be able to secure employment that would provide for her and her young children in the event she had to raise them herself. Thankfully, such a scenario never came to pass, said Pankratz, who has been married 20 years now.
These days, her eldest teenage daughter no longer appears to become overly self-conscious whenever Pankratz, in uniform, picks her up from school. In contrast, her career choice seems to have a very different effect on her 9-year-old son.
“If I’m in my uniform, he thinks it’s cool,” Pankratz said.
Though her husband and father were a little hesitant at first with her career path, both made sure to offer their full support as she headed off to the academy.
Prior to deciding to pursue such a career, Pankratz said she had entertained the idea of joining the armed forces, but that her father, who brought his traditional values with him when he immigrated to the United States from Mexico, expressed disapproval.
In response, and out of respect, Pankratz discarded the idea, but acknowledged her current peace officer status may not have been too much of a deviation.
“Well, I ended up in boots anyway,” she said.
