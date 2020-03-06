Frances and Jack Terrazas will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. It’s a milestone that would be impressive under ordinary circumstances, but in the Terrazases’ case it may even qualify as a miraculous one.
Around the time Frances was featured on cover of this magazine, in April 2014, Jack, then a second term Imperial County supervisor for District 2, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of melanoma. Surgery was unsuccessful. Radiation and chemotherapy failed, and after a year, Jack was down more than 100 pounds and was not expected to make it.
That’s when he was offered the opportunity to participate in an immunotherapy trial. Over the next year, he improved quickly, and by 2017, he was declared in remission.
“That was the miracle,” Frances said. “He was just extremely fortunate, and our prayers were answered. We were all blessed.”
Frances had been serving as director of special education for Brawley Union High School when Jack was diagnosed. She decided to retire in June 2014 so that she could be with him. That was the same year they lost Jack’s parents within 18 days of each other, in November. Meanwhile, she found herself taking care of her own father, too, who was stricken with emphysema and with whom she was very close. He passed away in December 2015.
“We really got hit,” Frances said.
Jack and Frances’ kids, three daughters and one son, rallied to help, and Frances never lost faith in her husband’s recovery. “I never called his cousins in to come and say goodbye, or his children or grandchildren. I never coordinated any of that,” she said. “I had really strong faith he was going to do well, and what kept me going is the fact I had the children helping him out, helping us out.”
Meanwhile, as she is wont to do, Frances kept busy. One of her projects when her husband was napping was to dig in the backyard, clearing out rocks and debris and creating a garden for Jack to tend. “My thought was that when he gets better, he’ll be able to come and do something different,” she said. “One of the things was with all that, even in stage four, he really didn’t miss (county) meetings, but … he needed a change. He couldn’t be internalizing other problems.”
Ironically, as Frances was helping ease her husband out of public life, she was drawn back into it. Already a long-time member of the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees (she lost her 2018 re-election bid), she started doing volunteer work about four years ago at schools. Specifically, she’s been working with teachers in After-School Education and Safety (ASES) to teach crafts like quilting, loom knitting, candle-making and blanket assembly to students. She began with McKinley School and now works with Harding Elementary and De Anza Magnet schools, as well. Her level of involvement varies from school to school, depending on the needs of the instructor, but she donates all the equipment and materials necessary for the projects herself. And if the kids express interest in something new – loom knitting, for instance – she’ll learn how to do it herself so that she can teach them.
“Summer time is the time,” Frances said with a laugh. “Summer is when I try to learn these things. I also do my buying of supplies as much as possible. If I do need something else during the year, I just run to Walmart.”
The volunteer work, like the yardwork, has been therapeutic. Her father’s death, in particular, was hard on her. “I felt like an orphan afterwards,” she said.
The garden out back has evolved in to a town, with multiple garden plots, road signs and small buildings constructed to honor her family and particularly to entertain eight of her young grandchildren and great grandchildren. It’s a work in progress she expects to have completed by May.
Frances, 68, has also gone back to work. Last year, she accepted an opportunity to return to Brawley Union part time as a school psychologist. She is now in her second year.
“I wanted to go back to work full time, but my husband said no. I already had my retirement squared away, and he said it would be too much trouble,” she said.
Nevertheless, idleness was not an option. “I just wanted to continue giving to the community,” she said. “What drives me is passion for my family and for students.”
The city of El Centro recently recognized Jack and Frances for their service to the community by naming them King and Queen of its 2020 Mardi Gras festivities.
Meanwhile, the couple’s kids are planning a bash in Imperial to celebrate a 50th wedding anniversary that’s coming on Aug. 29. “The way I’m envisioning it is I told them just to worry about the place and the food, and we’ll worry about the music and the religious ceremony, which will actually be there. And the story – I want us to tell the story of our relationship.”
It’s been good story, twists and all.
