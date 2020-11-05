Centenarian Josephine Calderon is a rarity among surviving WWII vets: A woman

An estimated 350,000 women served in the U.S. military during World War II.
Josephine V. Calderon was one of them.
There were some 16 million Americans overall who served their country in that conflict. About 300,000 (roughly 5 percent of them women) are still living. Calderon, who turned 100 on Sept. 10, is one of those, too.
The 22-year-old former Josephine Orsi was a 5-foot-3, 105-pound newly minted American citizen when she enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (later the Women’s Army Corps) in 1943.
“I almost didn’t make the physical qualifications,” she told a newspaper in Texas at the time. “Five feet and three inches tall. I had to weigh 105 pounds when I was checked at Lubbock Oct. 22. I thought I weighed 110 pounds, but the scales only tipped the 105 mark.”
At the time she enlisted, Calderon was living in El Paso, Texas, where she had recently graduated from the Lydia Patterson Institute, a college preparatory school founded in 1913. The school was one of the first in the nation established primarily to teach English language learners.
Although Calderon had been born in Los Angeles, where her mother was working as a domestic worker, she was still a preschooler when she was sent to the Mexican city of Magdalena de Kino in the state of Sonora to live with her grandfather.
Magdalena de Kino is notable for its Temple of Santa María Magdalena and its shrine to San Francisco Javier (St. Francis Xavier), founder of the Jesuit order of priests.
It was an exciting place to grow up because of the regular pilgrimages to the shrine and a large annual festival in October that paid homage to San Francisco.
Calderon’s grandfather, a local policeman, had his hands full. Not only was he raising Josephine, but also several of her cousins. Eventually, it got to be too much for him, so he began looking for family and others who could take on some of the load.
A local school teacher named Genevieve Martindale agreed to adopt little Josephine.
Martindale wasn’t a relative. “She was just a teacher who really loved, Tia,” Susan Solis, one of Calderon’s nieces, explained.
Shortly after, by Calderon’s recollection, Martindale took a job teaching at a boy’s school in El Paso and placed her newly adopted daughter in a girl’s school in the same city.
Martindale died when Josephine was still very young — maybe 5 or 6, as she remembers it — but she nurtured a curiosity and a love of learning in the child that can be seen even to this day.
Calderon loves to read. She still scours the newspaper daily and even works the crossword. She remembers always being fond of adventure stories.
Her own adventure following Martindale’s death took her back to Sonora and eventually to attend school in the state capital city of Hermosillo.
Calderon had long dreamed of becoming a teacher like Martindale, and she knew she needed an education to accomplish that. She also knew she needed command of English, which is why she wound up back in El Paso as a young adult enrolled at the Lydia Patterson Institute.
She apparently excelled in her language studies because she held a job early in the Second World War as a government postal censor. Basically her job was to read people’s mail. “We had to find out who the traitors were,” she explained.
After joining the Army, Calderon was stationed in Kansas City, Mo., where her job was to teach military radio operators Morse code.
She estimated she did that for about a year and a half before she became gravely ill with pneumonia. Upon recovery, she was granted a medical discharge.
Calderon remembers people warning her of the prejudice she would encounter as a Mexican American if she joined the Army. “But it didn’t happen,” she recalled.
She still looks back with appreciation on those years for the opportunity she had to meet people from all over the United States. In fact, her two closest friends during her time in Kansas City were two fellow WACs from Massachusetts.
Her eventual husband, Moses, was also in the military, and his assignments took her to Tennessee, New York and France. The couple produced three sons — Burton, Darrel and Dale — along the way before they eventually wound up in Los Angeles.
Dale, the youngest son, was born in France. Josephine said she wanted to name him Martin Dale, in memory of her adoptive mom, but Moses insisted the names be reversed.
It turns out, according to the former Mrs. Calderon, that Moises was something of a ladies’ man, so when he decided he wanted a divorce after the family settled in L.A., she didn’t resist. But she did go to work, taking a job with Bank of America.
While working for the bank in L.A., she also earned an associate’s degree as a paralegal, but she never practiced. In fact, the poor air quality in the city at the time caused her to fall ill again, so she transferred to the Bank of America branch in Calexico, where her sister Amelia lived. She took Dale with her (her older sons were grown by that point).
Over the years that followed, she attended night classes at Imperial Valley College and eventually San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, before earning her bachelor’s degree in 1987.
And so it was that after serving (and nearly dying) for her country, living in multiple cities in three different countries, raising three sons, completing three degree programs and working 27 years for a single employer, Josephine Calderon finally realized her dream of becoming a teacher. After retiring from Bank of America, she held teaching jobs at Mains Elementary and Rockwood Elementary for about four or five years total before retiring for good.
Calderon has never owned a car or had a driver’s license. “Because I was working for the bank, I could have gotten a loan (for a car), but I wanted to walk. I never wanted to ride,” she said.
Solis remembered her aunt’s trek to work every day was 15 blocks each way. “Even to get groceries, she would walk,” she said. “Yes, I remember seeing her with a little cart pulling it, and I would say, ‘Come on, I will give you a ride,’ and she’d say, ‘No, no, no, it’s OK. I’m almost there.’ … She refused rides.”
Which may explain Calderon’s longevity, if such things can be explained. What’s apparent is, given the years she has lived and the miles she has traveled, she is holding up remarkably well. In fact, she even recently beat the coronavirus.
Though she understands her travels in this lifetime are largely behind her, Calderon does her final journey in mind, and it reflects a privilege she’s earned.
“I want to be buried in Arlington (National Cemetery),” she said.
