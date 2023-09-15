Some captivating scenes in "Sound of Freedom," the unlikely blockbuster hit of the summer, may seem familiar to Imperial County's residents.
Charla Teeters-Stewart, the film commissioner for the Imperial County Film Commission (ICFC), revealed that some of the film's memorable scenes were shot at the old Port of Entry in Calexico and several other locations within the town. This latest addition to Imperial County's extensive list of cinematic ventures, including movies, commercials, television shows, music videos and even Vogue Magazine photoshoots, attests to the area's enduring relationship with Hollywood.
According to Teeters-Stewart, this affiliation with the film industry spans back over 90 years, originating in the era of silent films and progressing through a number of renowned titles. These range from the classic hits of the past, such as "Garden of Allah" (1936) and "Beau Geste" (1939), to contemporary favorites like "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "War Dogs," and even including iconic installments from the Star Wars saga like "Return of the Jedi" and the more recent "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series.
Though Charla's reign as the film commissioner doesn't span as far back as 1983's "Return of the Jedi" and the years previous filming Jabba the Hutt's barge in the local sand dunes area, Teeters-Stewart celebrates her own milestone: 15 years with the film commission in 2023.
The ICFC, with its mission to lure motion media companies to the region, plays a pivotal role in maximizing the county's economic potential, contributing several million dollars annually. Teeters-Stewart stated that the commission's core objective involves inviting production companies to invest in Imperial County, thereby generating revenue through such means as accommodations, meals, location fees and permit charges involving both private businesses and municipalities.
“The real focus of the Film Commission is for production companies to come and spend money,” Teeters-Stewart said. But it's also a morale booster for residents to see familiar landmarks on the silver screen, she added.
Financial support for the ICFC is provided by local business members, municipalities and the county. In addition, the commission secures grants from organizations like CalArts, which contribute to enrichment and educational programs such as the Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase.
As film commissioner for more than a decade, Teeters-Stewart has the role of promoting Imperial County as an alluring hub for filming, assisting in identifying ideal settings and coordinating an array of services including catering, lodging, security, local talent and logistical needs. She also assists with the intricate permit process, whether dealing with private property owners or local, state and federal agencies.
"I make sure they have the necessary clearances and all involved are properly insured,” she said. “I help them find the services, specialty shops and all the materials they need. I work with law enforcement, fire and other groups to clear the path so filming can happen.”
She noted that she sees repeat customers. “Production managers come back because they know the people here are helpful. That’s important.”
Apart from her engagement with celebrities and witnessing their creative endeavors, Teeters-Stewart finds greatest satisfaction in promoting the virtues of the Imperial Valley. At trade shows, she serves as an ambassador for the county, sharing insights about the local cities, the area’s agriculture and distinctive offerings. The diverse geography of Imperial County also plays a crucial role in attracting filmmakers. The most frequently featured areas encompass the Salton Sea, desert landscapes such as the sand dunes and Superstition Mountains, agriculture, livestock and the 17 towns and cities of the county, each with its own distinct characteristics.
“I get to explore the county,” she said. “I’ve found whispering caves and bat caves and really old mining areas. It’s cool to see various things people don’t know about. We’ve got a lot more than the dunes they can use.”
Despite facing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent screenwriters' and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strikes, the Imperial County film scene has demonstrated resilience and Teeters-Stewart looks forward to a return to normalcy in local production.
Yet another function of her position is to encourage local filmmakers, she said. “I really enjoy that part of the job. We put on film festivals to showcase local talent … screen films by locals and help make connections for them. We have a vibrant local film-making community. They’re doing good work.”
Teeters-Stewart reflected on notable moments during her career, like witnessing Clint Eastwood's precise directing style during "American Sniper" and observing the awe-inspiring filming of the "Motorstorm: Pacific Rift" video game commercial over the Salton Sea that earned a California on Location Award.
Teeters-Stewart is from Ohio. Her family moved to Imperial County in 1989 when her father, an engineer, took a job working on the geothermal areas in the area designing wells.
She graduated from Brawley High School in 1991 and attended Imperial Community College for two years during which she provided photographs and stories for the Imperial Valley Press. She went on to earn a degree from Vanguard University in Newport Beach, majoring in communications and TV and film.
Her first job was as production assistant for commercials. Returning East, she worked for an ad agency in Atlanta, then took a position with Millennium Magazine as production manager. Wanting to be near her grandparents and other family, she moved back to Ohio, where she “switched gears” and worked in children’s ministry and as worship leader for the Cable Road Alliance Church.
After her grandparents passed away, she decided to move back to Imperial County in 2008, where her brother and his family still lived. “I was lucky to connect with old friends and they connected me with two jobs,” Teeters-Stewart said.
Those two jobs were the film commissioner job and a marketing position with United Desert Gateway, a nonprofit organization founded to promote safety of off-highway vehicle recreational use at the sand dunes and other areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
“I’ve been here ever since, I enjoy the heat,” Teeters-Steward said with a chuckle. Recently she took on a third job, doing marketing for Naval Air Facility El Centro.
She feels that the community has been supportive of the Film Commission. “Some of our long-time members have been very supportive - the cities and county. The business community gets behind us and helps with our mission. The residents are also awesome.”
Teeters-Stewart has been the recipient of that support personally in recent years as she battles cancer for the third time. She was first diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2017. Unfortunately, the challenges did not stop there. Cancer returned in 2021, and then in March of this year a third diagnosis brought more challenges.
In the face of this health battle, Teeters-Stewart has maintained a positive attitude, expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support that has come her way. Her friends, family and the tight-knit Imperial County community have rallied around her, offering assistance in many ways. From accompanying her on trips to chemotherapy sessions to providing financial aid and organizing fundraisers, the community has truly demonstrated its unwavering commitment to helping her on her journey, she said. She also gave high praise to the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert for their amazing assistance.
"I just can't say thank you enough for the support," Teeters-Stewart expressed, deeply moved by the care and compassion shown by the people of Imperial County and the understanding and kindness of the Film Commission Board of Directors.
“And just a note of good news,” she said. “I got my PET scan results today (in August) and the treatment is doing its job, the cancer is shrinking.”
Teeters-Stewart and her husband, Travis, who also is from Ohio, found each other through a blind date set up by a friend. Their journey to happily married life wasn't without its quirky moments – Charla's initial response to Travis's call was not the most welcoming due to a run-in she had just had with someone illegally filming.
Travis persisted, “and the rest is history,” she said of their enduring marriage. Today, they reside in Brawley and are deeply involved in Western Avenue Baptist Church.
"Over the last 15 years, I have grown both personally and professionally,” Teeters-Stewart said. “It has been an amazing journey. The nurturing atmosphere provided by my board and our community has been instrumental in my success, and I will always cherish the chance I have been given. Imperial County's role in cinematic history is a source of pride for its residents, and I am privileged to carry that legacy forward, representing Imperial County to Hollywood and beyond."
