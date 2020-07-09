Cindy Soriano: Making the most of life's lessons

It was a surreal experience for Cindy Soriano, 38, as she gathered with her family to view her virtual commencement ceremony from San Diego State University while sitting in her living room.
“It still doesn’t feel like I’ve graduated,” Imperial resident, Soriano said. “Not just because of COVID global pandemic, but because after graduating from Indio High School in 2000, I am finally done.”
In the 20 years that followed her high school graduation, Soriano started a family with her husband, Rene having her son, Isaiah. By 2008, they moved to the Imperial Valley where she continued to pursue her education. She was determined to not only be the first in her family to graduate from high school, but to be the first to earn a bachelor’s degree.
“I want to show them that achieving your goals is possible no matter what obstacles lay in your path, and as long as you’re focused you can reach them,” she said.
Each struggle that came her way became a teachable moment to learn from, Soriano said. In 2011, she had a malignant tumor removed from her ovaries that led to her spending several weeks in the hospital. During this time she developed an admiration for the hardworking nurses who took care of her, which made her realize she, too, had a passion for helping others.
Although she had considered becoming a nurse, she soon shifted her focus to pursuing a career in teaching, with the adoption of her daughter, Bella.
“As a mother, it was challenging because I felt like I should be home with her,” Soriano said.
Not long after Bella turned 2 years old, Soriano and her husband adopted Bella’s half-sister, 10-month-old Mia. Soriano juggled her time as a mother with her education at SDSU-Imperial Valley, where she was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with an emphasis in elementary education and a focus in literacy and special education.
“I came into San Diego State University with a single mindset to graduate and start my teaching career, but I never expected to build friendships,” Soriano said. “It helps to have [classmates] on the same path. … We laughed, cried and had several sleepless nights together.”
Among the ups and downs of each semester, the hardest of them all proved to be her last, explained Soriano. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, classes moved to online, which meant Soriano was forced to collide her student life with her home life.
“I was telling my husband I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to graduate,” she said.
Soriano attributes her success to her family, friends and professors who not only believed in her, but made it possible for her to believe in herself.
“I never had a favorite teacher before SDSU, but now I would have to say Professor (Stacy) Bodus is someone I will always remember,” Soriano said of her liberal studies instructor. Mrs. Bodus’ willingness to help students despite the struggles they faced outside her classroom ultimately inspired Soriano.
Additionally, she thanks her mother, Gloria, for helping care for her kids and for passing on the same strong-willed mindset that made graduation day possible. Her husband Rene’s support also encouraged her to push through the stressful and challenging times.
Soriano plans to attend National University in the fall where she hopes to obtain her teaching credentials and a master’s degree in special education.
“My beautiful family, including the rest of my siblings, all gave me support: physically, mentally and, especially, emotionally,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have the perseverance and motivation to complete my schooling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.