From grapefruit and tangelo to orange and kumquat, there are myriad citrus varieties to plant in our warm climate. You can begin planting citrus mid-February after danger of frost has passed and continue through April. Choosing a variety is a matter of deciding which fruit you like best and the amount of space you have for trees.
Although citrus trees are planted when small, by maturity some varieties have canopies 20 feet wide and tall. Trees labeled semi-dwarf will grow a tree about two-thirds the size of a standard tree and fit smaller spaces well. Choose a location in full sun, and with enough space to hold a mature tree.
A citrus tree does not need to be pruned unless it has overgrown its location. However, regular maintenance may be needed to remove any sprouts near the base of the trunk, diseased or broken branches and deadwood. Light pruning, if desired, should be done between February and March.
Although hundreds of blossoms cover a tree to attract pollinators, only about 2 percent become fruit. This is the tree’s natural way of thinning so that its branches do not break from an overabundance of fruit.
For best flavor, allow fruit to remain on the tree until fully ripened. Taste-test a piece of fruit to determine the right time to begin picking.
Weather conditions, amount of water, and correct fertilizing all affect fruit production and length of time a tree produces fruit during a season.
“A balanced fertilizer is best to use on citrus trees,” said Dr. Glenn Wright, University of Arizona citrus specialist. “It can be 10-10-10 or 14-14-14, just so it has a balance of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Fertilize citrus in February, May and August. Water the soil around the tree first and sprinkle on the fertilizer, then water in well. If you put fertilizer on dry soil around the tree, when watered, the fertilizer is too strong and will burn the tree’s surface roots.”
“As a general rule, citrus should be deeply watered once a month in winter and twice a month in summer. Enough water must be applied to reach the entire root zone,” Dr. Wright said. “A two-foot-long water meter can help a gardener learn how much water it takes to water 2 to 3 feet deep, which is what citrus require. To help retain water, you can construct a 4-to-8-inch high berm that is a foot past the outer edge of the tree’s canopy.”
“As the tree grows larger, the basin should be moved farther away from the canopy’s edge to encourage the roots to continue spreading. Do not build a berm close to the tree trunk or bank soil around the trunk, since this can cause the tree to die.”
“If your tree has yellow leaves, it may have an iron or zinc deficiency. However, in winter, some of the tree’s leaves will yellow and drop to the ground. This is normal and nothing to worry about.”
“If your fruit splits, this can be caused by irregular watering, sunburn or low nitrogen. If the trunk is not shaded by its canopy, paint the exposed trunk with a half-and-half mixture of white, water-based paint and water. This will prevent the trunk from blistering during our hot summers.”
Pests that harm citrus trees include white flies, red scale, mites, leaf miner insects, thrips and aphids. If necessary, a strong spray of water or an insecticidal soap spray will help control them.
“If your tree has curled leaves with a grayish line, you probably have thrips feeding on the leaves. These tiny insects burrow inside the leaf bud and feed on new leaf growth,” said Dr. Wright. “Although the leaves look deformed, they still photosynthesize, and the tree will still produce fruit.”
Citrus can be planted during spring. In about five years, a young tree will begin producing fruit and will produce for over 20 years, depending upon the variety.
Happy gardening.
Karen Bowen is a master gardener and writes the Desert Gardener column for the Yuma Sun newspaper. She also writes articles for Arizona Federation of Garden Clubs' Greenleaf newsletter.
