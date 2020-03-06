In 1868, New York journalist Jane Cunningham Croly led a group of 12 women in starting the first professional women’s club in the United States. It was called Sorosis, and its formation was intended to advocate for greater acceptance and more professional opportunities for women.
Among the charter members of Sorosis was popular columnist Fannie Fern, the woman credited with coining the expression, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” Fern reportedly had been incensed at being turned away earlier in the year from a speech being given by author Charles Dickens at the all-male New York Press Club because she was a woman.
Another Sorosis founder was Josephine Pollard, a popular poet and children’s book author, whose works in recent years have found new life within the home-school movement.
Sorosis grew quickly. By 1869, it boasted 83 members. In 1889, Croly took the concept national, founding the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
This is where the Imperial Valley enters the story.
In 1908, El Centro started its own chapter after the Men’s 10,000 Club, with its goal being for El Centro to reach 10,000 residents, disbanded, resulting in women taking it over and renaming it the Women’s 10,000 Club. A.W. Swanson served as its first president for three years.
The club’s motto comes from poet Robert Browning: “The aim, if reached or not, makes great the life.”
As it has been 112 years since the club was formed in Imperial County, things have changed a little. Jacquie Keltz, 88, served as the El Centro Women’s Club president for two years from 2003 to 2005.
During the early years of the club, women were not allowed to join civic groups, and since the Women’s 10,000 Club was the only women’s club in town, membership rose to 300 to 400 members.
Back then there were no televisions, and life and activities were a lot different. The club empowered women and gave them a voice in community activities.
“The clubs had a lot of power, and we were active in improving things for the county, for women in particular,” Keltz said.
In 1910, well before Keltz was born, the club raised $377,000 for a new city park and planted trees in the parkways throughout the city. They also helped to landscape the grounds of the Salvation Army and served as bell ringers at stores leading up to Christmas.
In 1915, the club purchased land at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Olive Street for $8,000 where they built a clubhouse that is still being used.
Keltz remembers what is was like for women growing up in the 1930s and ’40s.
“When I was a child we were treated as property,” she said.
Circumstances weren’t much easier for women who chose to pursue their education. Keltz herself was married at the age of 19 and had two children before she decided to go back to school.
Many men tended to feel threatened when their wives wanted to go to school, fearing the women might end up leaving them for good. Indeed, this did occur sometimes, but that was never what Keltz had in mind.
“I wanted to educate myself and help with the finances,” she said, adding those women who did go back to school often were insulted.
Keltz’s education led her to a position with Central Union High School, where she taught music for 16 years. Upon retiring, she joined the Women’s 10,000 Club because friends were members.
This would not have been possible in the early days of the club because it was intended to be for women whose husbands had high standing in the community, like doctors and lawyers.
The 10,000 club is now more of a social club, where friends gather to play card games and participate in other activities.
Most of the women in the club are second and third generation, as their parents and grandparents were once members.
The club has always been civically minded. During World War I the women worked with the Red Cross to make surgical bandages and filled ditty bags for the troops. In the Second World War, they worked as spotters for the military by sitting on canal banks every night looking for enemy planes.
“Our club has always been supportive of the Valley,” Keltz said. “To this day the purpose is to support young men and women with scholarships.
However, each member of the club, about 35 or 36 strong now, is allowed to support a cause of her own.
“My focus is on animals,” she said.
Currently, the women’s club donates time and money to causes like the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pink Ladies, Cancer Society, Humane Society of Imperial County, and others too numerous to mention.
