Feb. 16 to 22 was Engineers Week, a national celebration “dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.” In other words, it’s a time when America tips its cap to those who sequestered themselves in their dorm rooms in college to get really good at subjects like physics and calculus while their schoolmates were busy making midnight pizza runs.
It’s a profession that has traditionally skewed male.
This year, when the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors set aside time to recognize the utilities’ engineers, only two women stood in a crowd of 25 to 30 men.
One of them was IID Water Manager Tina Shields.
Shields is a civil engineer, whose expertise is in water planning and resources. She has worked for IID for 28 years.
Shields said her father worked in law enforcement and her mother was a teacher. The 1986 grad of Central Union High School said she decided she did not want to do either of those careers. She was an exceptional math student, so engineering piqued her interest early on, especially after serving an internship at IID during college.
She said she has always been empowered to do what she wants to do.
“The world has grown up, and we all have the same brains,” she said.
Most of her engineering college classmates were men, but Shields knew if she was smart and confident she would succeed.
She said she remembers classes where she was the only woman in the classroom, adding that 90 percent of the engineering students at the college she attended were men.
“I think I got so used to being different than others,” Shields said.
However, it was not always easy.
Some of her foreign professors did not understand why a woman was taking engineering courses, with one of them telling her the best she could ever hope for would be to build a Walmart.
She said she thinks these professors never saw a woman engineer in their native countries, so it was something new to them.
“I think part of the problem is women are growing up, but they don’t see it,” she said.
Despite those professors, no one discouraged her from what she wanted to pursue.
Shields also said there are all types of engineers, and it very different than what it used to be with women pursuing engineering careers.
Veronica Atondo, Imperial County deputy director of public works and a civil engineer and surveyor, said she did not receive much support or encouragement when she announced she wanted to be an engineer.
Atondo was told she would end up quitting because it was not a job for women.
While she was very motivated in school she remembers a few professors who tried to discourage her from pursuing this profession.
Like Shields, she remembers engineering classes where she was the only woman student.
She thinks times and many people’s opinion that engineering is a man’s job are changing.
“Now, more and more females are starting to work in construction,” she said. “Project development and construction is what females can do.”
Women considering this profession, she said, need to be persistent if this is what they really want.
“Its hard work, but it’s worth it,” Atondo said. “There’s a sense of accomplishment when you complete a project.”
Atondo can only speak for herself in terms of what engineering has done for her life, but she still wants to encourage women to look for these type of opportunities.
She added her mom always told her to go into the career she wanted.
Atondo said she hopes that, as more and more women become engineers, this will open up doors to others who might have once felt this career was unattainable.
Born and raised in Mexicali, Atondo was able to attend a high school or technical school that focused on training students for trades, like drafting, where the instructors were engineers.
“That training exposed me to other engineers,” she said. “I made up my mind (that I was going to be an engineer) when I was 16.”
She graduated from the University of Baja, California, and moved across the border when her family moved to the United States.
She worked at several different jobs, as she struggled to learn the English language before attending San Diego State University to get her master’s in civil engineering. She began working for the county Department of Public Works eight years ago.
Atondo said she believes in diversity and that she thinks men and women bring different traits to the table.
“Females bring perspective (to engineering),”she said. “They have some qualities that bring a benefit, especially on the project management side.”
