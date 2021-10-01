Imperial County’s Agricultural Benefit Program has seen some hits and some misses over the years. But one success story has been the program’s support for the development of Doc’s Organics packing shed.
The project of Pat Dockstader, his nephew Dusty and Dusty’s wife Gina, Doc’s Organics opened in July 2017 to process the organic citrus the company grows. In the near future, it also will add organic Medjool dates to its product line.
The Dockstaders received a $1 million low-interest loan through the Agricultural Benefits Program they used to help fund the purchase of equipment for the new facility. With their own packing shed, the Dockstaders are now able to process the organic fruit that in the past they had to send out of the area to be packed.
“They’ve done well,” said Ryan Kelley, Imperial County supervisor for District 4. “They’ve added jobs. They’re operating almost year-round now. It’s a great story. Doc’s is a good example of how the program benefits the area.”
He continued: “It’s a nice thing to say we have a finished product coming out of Imperial Valley. When people bring a box (of Doc’s Organics citrus) home in other parts of the country and even in Japan, it says it’s from Imperial Valley. Things like this I would like to see more of and hope to see more of.”
Kelley even had his swearing in ceremony as county chairman in 2019 at Doc’s Organics to bring notice to the company and the things it’s doing. “They were gracious hosts. We had a good time. It was a nice way to highlight a success story.”
Among other success stories since the program was begun are One World Beef and Imperial CBD Extraction, Kelley noted.
The Agricultural Benefit Program was established by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to mitigate losses to agricultural production, jobs and the local economy resulting from renewable energy development on farmland in Imperial County. The Public Benefit Program was established by the county in 2012 and is made up of two separate programs.
One program, the Community Benefit Program, collects voluntary fees from solar farms built in the unincorporated areas of the county to be used for community services, economic development and wildlife and habitat conservation. These voluntary fees were offered to offset lost tax revenue because solar farms are exempt from paying property taxes.
The second program, the Agricultural Benefit Program, uses funds from solar projects built in previously productive agricultural land to offer grants and low-interest loans to ag-related businesses. The goal is to help create new jobs to mitigate the loss of jobs due to farmland being put out of production.
“We’re very grateful to the Board of Supervisors for giving us the loan to help get the company started,” said Gina Dockstader. While the new packing shed cost way much more than the loan, the $1 million was helpful she added.
She explained that the money was used to purchase such equipment as electric forklifts, which are better for the environment. It also allowed for more job creation in the Valley since in the past the company was sending its organic citrus out of the area to various organic packing facilities.
The packing shed, located on 29 acres one mile east of Westmorland, can pack 300 to 350 bins of fruit a day during the harvest season. P&T Enterprises, the business’s farming operation, grows organic lemons, grapefruits, minneolas, sweet limes and Medjool dates.
Doc’s Organics obtained the loan shortly before opening the facility in 2017 and since has been making regular payments to repay it. The money is then available to help other businesses.
“It’s a good program,” Gina Dockstader said. “It was a big help even though it was for only a portion of the shed project.”
Unfortunately, not all companies have been so successful. One such company was Silverdale Cheese that received a loan in 2016 for $490,000 under the Agricultural Benefit Program to open a cheese co-pack, cut and wrap facility. However, the facility closed without repaying the loan, according to a report in the Imperial Valley Press.
“We’ve had some misses,” Kelley said. “But we’ve had more hits. I’m happy about Doc’s Organics and the other projects. “We’ve been able to do some good things with the program.” f
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.