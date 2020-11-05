Editorial: Another plague that’s still with us

3.5 million.
That’s the number of women the American Cancer Society estimates with a history of breast cancer in the United States as of January 2020. That number includes those currently being treated and those who have finished treatment. That’s a big number for the Big C and most of us know someone who has cancer, had cancer or died from cancer.
As women we’re told we should conduct self-exams while at home. We’re told we should begin regular mammograms at age 40, but if we’re high risk, we should start sooner than that. But how many of you are actually following through?! Or are you conducting your self-exams and just brushing aside any concerning finds?! I’m 38 years old, and while breast cancer does not run in my family, I still conduct self-exams on myself at least twice a month and encourage you all to do the same.
It is important as a woman and a mother to raise awareness, and normally this month would be filled with events from different organizations that do just that. However, the pandemic has put us all at a standstill. We, here at Imperial Valley Press, normally hold our annual I Pink I Can! 5K on a Saturday at end of the month, with proceeds benefitting Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center. I am deeply saddened that we cannot hold the actual color run in-person; however, I have decided to do a virtual event in hopes that we still get the participation from our community. I was looking forward to the seeing all of the faces that morning during registration, watching the survivors cross the finish line with their support system and smiles on their faces, checking out the cute costumes some of you would show up in and of course, I was looking forward to that pink powder coated photo following a successful event. God willing, we will be back at it in-person in 2021.
Our October-November edition of this magazine has consistently been used to highlight breast cancer awareness and shine a light on some of the inspirational survivors of this terrible disease like our cover model Mary Torres, who fought her battle with a positive attitude and is officially cancer-free since 2019. We also have Kathryn Fernand who missed a short mission trip to Mexico for her scheduled mammogram that led to her diagnosis. Her faith and friendships got her through her toughest battle and now she and her husband are set on being beach bums for a while.
I dedicate this issue to the brave cancer warriors, the support systems that help them along the way, and to my mom’s best friend, “B,” who lost her courageous seven-year battle in February.
As always, if you have ideas for our next edition I welcome them. Until then, stay safe and happy reading!
—Lex
