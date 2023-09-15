Discipline, resiliency, leadership, and especially a strong desire to give back to her community are some of the attributes Hidalgo Society President and Brawley Elementary School District board member Esther Sanchez-Banda has shown in her life, but particularly in the last years.
Esther said Hispanic Heritage Month – for her personally and for the Hidalgo Society in general – means trying to keep the Latino culture within our community.
In the last century, the Hidalgo Society has celebrated Dia de la Raza on October 12, or on the second week of October, by recognizing the Hispanic of the Year.
Esther said over 90 percent of Brawley's population is of Latino origin — a reflection of the Hidalgo Society's membership.
The nonprofit organization that has dedicated its efforts to help students strive to become productive members of their communities selects its "Hispanic of the Year" from amongst local residents who do not belong to the organization and have contributed not only to the Hidalgo Society but to the community as well.
Also, the Hidalgo Society holds its "Grito de la Independencia" celebration in September to honor and remember its Mexican roots.
“We celebrate our diverse culture,” she said about the Hidalgo Society Hispanic Heritage Month series of events. “This is just a way to celebrate our culture, our Hispanic roots to show our next generation what our culture is about.”
Much of the centennial Hidalgo Society efforts are reflected in Esther's personal life.
Ready to celebrate her Silver Wedding in November, Esther is a mother of two daughters whose family has extended to a son-in-law and grandchildren “I adore," she said.
The school board member is an ex-Medical Correctional Officer who retired in 2007. However, inactivity was not necessarily in her plans. Right after retirement, Esther decided to get back to school to fulfill a life's dream of college education. Today, Esther has become a part-time public safety instructor at the Imperial Valley College who teaches criminal courses.
“Never give up,” Esther told all those who during their lifetime pass through difficult times. “Keep going on what you need to do. It will pay off one time, not only for yourself, but for your family.”
That advice has also been told to her daughter, who has become a medical assistant that plans to continue with her education.
“It is never too late to do what you want to do," she said. “If you set your mind to it, anything is possible.”
Esther emphasized her achievements have been made possible first thanks to God and second to her family.
A third ingredient in the formula of success is positivity.
“Always think positive and keep going,” Esther said. “If you think positively you will have a positive outcome.”
The Hidalgo Society president considered that through hardship people have to give their all unless they want to lament for something that could have been done.
“I have strong family support," Esther said. “My husband is very patient and I couldn't have done all of this without his support. Family makes a big difference.”
Esther, who is also a Mana de Imperial Valley member and Las Primeras Awardee, said being president of the Hidalgo Society is not an easy job, especially being head of a nonprofit.
Six years ago, Esther was nominated by the nonprofit organization members to become their president. In these years, she had to have a tough skin in order to deal with controversial members.
The Hidalgo Society was forced to keep the public from its meetings due to the pandemic. She expects the reopening of meetings next month.
“It's a passion I love,” Esther said. “I love having people to support the community. It goes hand in hand with being chosen as president.”
The Hidalgo Society contributes to the community through providing scholarships for students while holding fundraising events to afford to gift and deliver Christmas toys to local children.
“It's all volunteer,” Esther said. “We do what we can do to support our community, our Brawley students.”
The Hidalgo Society president said business support has been the key to move forward with the organization's mission statement of serving the underprivileged and helping students continue with their education.
Although members have asked her to stay in the nonprofit organization's presidency, Esther said after six years she is ready to step aside from the president's office.
“I think it is time to enjoy my family,” Esther said, adding that her job as a school board member has made it a little harder. “It is time to give somebody else an opportunity.”
In these years, Esther has particularly enjoyed mentoring the youth, who she said are ready to run for president.
“We don’t have enough time to do all we would like to,” she said.
Esther, who as ex-officio president will be capable of helping Hidalgo's next leader, said the Hidalgo Society was able to prevail through COVID-19 thanks to member leadership who kept holding fundraising events in order to stay afloat.
She said her Hispanic heritage is something she wouldn't trade for the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.