Finding hope in uncertain times

With the current situation in the world, spring doesn’t feel as exciting as it normally does. The health of our families and neighbors, and the well-being of the economy, are at the forefront of our minds. These are times we have never seen before, and quite frankly, the unknown leaves us all with an uneasiness and a sense of loss. As a parent, my heart aches for those high school seniors losing out on their rites of passage into adulthood.
But we are a strong community. People are still supporting local businesses, we are connecting via technology with our friends and loved ones, and we are working together to weather this storm. We are not “socially distancing” ourselves, we are only physically distancing. Now is the time, more than ever, for social closeness. We need to check in on our neighbors, call or Facetime/Zoom friends and family, and take out the dusty old board games and hang out with the people at home!
In these uncertain times, let’s celebrate some of the women in our community. We are happy to share with you our story on Halos & Tiaras, a non-profit founded by four women, that helps families with children battling cancer. We also highlight local women with positions in industries that were often seen as male dominated. While we are all at home, now is a perfect time to try new recipes like the different salads on page 28.
Next edition we will be dedicating a couple of pages to our dads for Father’s Day once again. Submit your photo along with a few sentences about why the first man in your life is special to you to asingh@ivpressonline.com. Be sure to include your names and city.
Our Imperial Valley and beyond are going to come out of this situation stronger than ever because we all have a deep love for the area. We may never be the way we were but once we are on the other end of this situation, we will see strength as we embrace our new normal.
Be safe and happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.