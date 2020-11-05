Flame resistant: County firefighter Sonia Bustamante hasn’t let skeptics stand in the way of her goals

For Sonia Bustamante, a benefit of being one of the Valley’s very few woman firefighters is the occasional look of surprise on community members’ faces when they see her in uniform in public.
An added perk is the more frequent reaction she gets from local young girls who excitedly tell her they, too, would like to become firefighters when they grow up.
“I tell them that if they really want to do this, if they’re really excited about being a firefighter, then to just do it,” Bustamante said.
“I encourage them because there’s not a lot and we want more female firefighters.”
Indeed, it appears Bustamante is just one of two women employed full-time as a firefighter in the Valley. The other is an engineer who has been employed full-time for the past six years with the Brawley Fire Department, which also has three part-time women firefighters.
Pursuing a career as a firefighter was not something Bustamante had always aspired to, and came about in a roundabout way for the 2009 Calexico High School graduate.
After earning her associate’s degree in social science from Imperial Valley College in 2018, Bustamante found herself working retail full-time.
Despite the steady work and agreeable wage, Bustamante said she felt that the job was lacking in one large respect: It was not an actual career.
The realization forced her to consider her options and conclude that whatever profession she pursued, it would have to include opportunities to work outdoors and not be stuck in the same setting day after day.
Eventually she settled on becoming a correctional officer. But during the initial process of that endeavor, Bustamante said she had a change of mind, realizing that such a potential career path wasn’t going to be entirely to her liking.
After talking to some male friends who were employed locally as firefighters, her interest in the profession grew. She was especially drawn to the prospect of helping people, being out in public, and being mentally and physically tested.
Yet, others within her social circle questioned her intentions upon hearing of her plans. Though Bustamante’s family was supportive of her undertaking, some of her acquaintances were incredulous she would pursue such a physically demanding vocation instead of a traditional office job, or pass up a chance at other, potentially more lucrative careers.
“I just ignored it and used it as a tool to inspire myself to do better,” the 29-year-old Imperial resident said. “It was something that I was really passionate about finishing,”
While attending the fire academy at IVC, she was one of three women enrolled. Of those three, one had stopped showing up during the first semester, while the second left at the middle of the second semester, after deciding such a potential career wasn’t for her, Bustamante said.
“We became friends because we knew the challenges that we have compared to the guys, and we supported each other,” she said.
Bustamante is currently enrolled at IVC and is soon expecting to obtain her associate’s degree in in fire technology, which has been a goal of hers for some time.
Another goal is to be deployed with a local strike team to combat major fires elsewhere. In mid-September, Bustamante was on a local waiting list for such a deployment. The prospect of being deployed interested her because of the intense and challenging working conditions she is likely to encounter.
Bustamante said she credits her mother with inspiring her to hold fast to the goals she has set throughout life.
“She always taught me to be strong and that whenever I set a goal in my life to just to do it, if that’s what I really want to do,” she said.
Bustamante has also drawn inspiration from her younger sister, who is pursuing a career as a law enforcement officer. Apparently, that inspiration has worked both ways.
“I feel like I inspired her to do something different as well, because there’s not a lot of female police officers,” Bustamante said. “There’s more than firefighters, but still it’s not enough.”
