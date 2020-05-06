Come March in Imperial Valley, we’re supposed to be thinking about spring break, family picnics and baseball. Instead, Judy Cruz found herself preparing for battle.
Cruz is the emergency room nurse director at El Centro Regional Medical Center. She’s been with the hospital for 33 years. For the weeks preceding this interview, her life revolved around preparing and training herself and her staff for the difficult days ahead in combatting a global pandemic.
“Yes, we’re in the preparing for battle mode,” Cruz said. “Absolutely.”
Battle mode for a medical worker looks considerably different than it would for, say, infantry or a Navy Seal. Suddenly, the world has gotten intimately familiar with terms such as nitrile gloves, N95 masks, and PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator) devices. These have become essential armor in the war against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind the potentially deadly respiratory disease the scientific community has dubbed COVID-19.
This equipment is being relied upon to filter out an enemy that ranges from 0.06 to 0.14 micron in size. To help put that into perspective, there are 25,400 microns in an inch. In other words, a coronavirus is very small indeed.
“My office is literally a war room,” Cruz said. “I have supplies tucked away. I have plans on top of plans, like next week we’ll execute this, and the following week we’ll do that step. So it is absolutely the war room.”
Access to the hospital has become limited to anyone who doesn’t absolutely need to be there. In truth, under the circumstances, most people have been avoiding going to the hospital anyway, including some who possibly may need care. Cruz said the hospital’s patient volume was down about a third as of this writing. That suggests people are either not seeking care or they are seeking care elsewhere, such as walk-in clinics or telemedicine, she said.
“People are just not coming in because they’re afraid of catching something,” Cruz said. “I imagine that just makes sense.”
Healthcare workers such as Cruz aren’t keen on catching anything, either, which is why they’ve become meticulous not only about how they screen patients, but also each other.
Protocols are in place to screen all staff as they enter the building for work. “We’re screening their temperatures and asking them the same questions: Do you have a cough, a sore throat or any symptom of COVID? And if they do, we’re sending them home,” Cruz said.
Staff identification badges are coded daily with colored labels. On this particular day, the color was green. “That means I’ve been screened, and I’m cleared to work today,” Cruz said. “Yesterday was red, so every day it’s a different color. Staff safety and the safety of our patients is the No. 1 priority right now.”
Concerns over the virus has required the hospital to allocate extra emergency room staffing to keep potentially infected patients isolated from those seeking treatment for other medical issues. Although every patient is prescreened as a potential COVID-19 case, those who cleared the screening process were being seen as usual. The rest were being asked to wait in their cars or, in the event they were too ill do that, they would be taken into a private room where they would be cared for by a nurse in full personal protective equipment, to limit risk of infection for the nurse or anyone else.
These safety protocols don’t happen as though by magic, Cruz observed. “It’s because we’re taking ownership of it and trying to keep ourselves safe.”
From the pandemic’s outset, public health officials have drummed home the mantras of social distancing: Stay home if you can. If you can’t, avoid being closer than 6 feet to another person. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face. Cover your cough or sneeze, but not with your hands. Don’t go out if you’re sick.
The goal was never to stop COVID-19 but to slow it down enough to make it manageable. Particular emphasis has been placed on protecting the elderly and those with other underlying health conditions, such as asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes. Health officials have feared scenarios where the system would be overwhelmed with critical care patients requiring ventilation, much like has been playing out in Italy and Spain and more recently in New York. A rural community like Imperial Valley that is already medically underserved is especially vulnerable.
“That is the epic event we are all worried about,” Cruz said. “That’s when the staff will be stressed.”
Not that there’s no anxiety. As of this writing, the expected surge hadn’t happened, although it was too soon to say that it wouldn’t. As Tom Petty once sang, the waiting is hardest part.
“We’re being told it’s coming, to get ready, but it’s weeks away. So these weeks waiting for it are stressful for all of us,” Cruz said. “And then sitting at home, isolating. You can’t see it. You can’t taste it. You can’t feel it, but it’s there.”
Speaking for herself, Cruz said she was doing well. The most difficult adjustment she said was not being able to see her four children and eight grandchildren. “Normally, I see them all the time,” she said. “We’ve had to put some birthdays aside and, you know, do them kind of different, or we’ll do them later, but that’s OK. They understand.”
In a world under pandemic, you find your blessings where you can, and for Cruz, those blessings have included the people with whom she works.
“I’m so proud of our staff,” she said. “E.R. nurses are super type A personalities, for lack of a better term. We are problem solvers and we’re gonna fix it and make it better. So when we’re presented with a challenge, we’re going to rise to the occasion. … So when we put something like COVID into the mix, they have done just that, and they have risen to the occasion and come together as a team.”
