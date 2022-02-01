Mark Wheeler had been teaching at San Diego State University’s main campus a few years before he ever became aware the university had a campus in Imperial Valley. When he finally did become acquainted with the university’s sister campus in Calexico, he was drawn to it immediately.
“When I came here in the early 2000s, and I walked onto this campus and I realized that this was a part of the San Diego State University system, it was like an awakening for me. I thought, ‘Wow, this would be such a great place to teach, such a great place to pursue research, because it reminded me a lot of my high school and my college experience, which are really small communities. Everybody knew everybody.”
He said was frustrated by the fact SDSU in general did not give enough attention to Imperial Valley.
“I thought that it was strange that I hadn’t heard much about this campus.”
Now as a member of SDSU-IV’s administrative team, currently holding interim roles as chief administrative officer and dean, Wheeler said he is excited to be part of expanding educational opportunities at SDSU-IV and in the university’s visibility throughout the Valley.
“There’s a growing awareness that the Valley is a community, and we as a university serving the whole of the Imperial Valley need to bridge that entire span – north, south, east, west. And I’m excited about that,” he said. “I absolutely believe that having the university in the Valley and having a thriving, active, growing, exciting university in the Valley will be an engine for the Valley. Developing the programs, creating more energy and excitement, and developing more ties with the community, and creating synergy should be one of our major goals and in the 21st century.”
Wheeler was born in a Boston hospital on Sept. 19, 1966. He recalls his father was a salesman and entrepreneur who was also a member of the National Guard. Those career pursuits resulted in the family, which included Wheeler’s younger brother, Christopher, moving frequently around New England.
Wheeler has fond memories of those early years and the time he spent with his father.
“I can still remember very vividly playing catch with him and doing other things,” he said.
Those opportunities grew far less frequent after Wheeler’s parents split up. He was about 7 at the time. Initially, he said, neither he nor Christopher, who was only 2 at the time, really understood what was going on. But it was clear to him his mother was suffering.
“It was visibly difficult for her,” he recalled. “The divorce was crushing for her. It was a very, very difficult time.”
Some years later, his mother decided to remarry. However, his mom was a devout Catholic, and the Roman Catholic Church does not allow remarriage after a divorce unless the previous marriage is annulled. Annulment is a process whereby a marriage, in the sacramental sense, is deemed never to have existed in God’s eyes. The rub is, it tends to be an imperfect eraser, as it doesn’t undo the tangible effects of a couple’s years together, especially if there are kids involved. As such, Wheeler’s mom rejected annulment. More significantly, she wound up leaving the church.
“I was confirmed as a Catholic,” Wheeler said. “When I was 14, I stayed with the CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine) and was part of the Catholic community. But there was an awareness early on after the divorce that my mother was not being served by the church, that she was being challenged in some sense by the church in her decisions, and I was profoundly at a loss as to how to deal with that.”
He was also learning at the time about other troubling events in the world, such Watergate, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, Nazi Germany and the Iron Curtain. The world had become a very complicated place, and Wheeler found himself trying to make sense of it.
He turned to philosophy.
“My Uncle Bill, my mother’s older brother, went to Fairfield University in Connecticut, and he majored in economics, but he minored in philosophy,” Wheeler recalled. “He introduced me to philosophical authors, philosophers who wrote books that I had some hope of having access to as a young person. I can’t remember exactly when, but it must have been around eighth grade or freshman year of high school I had an immediate affinity to what they were doing, to what they were thinking about, the kinds of questions they were asking. … I was immediately drawn to it. They were the kinds of questions I had always been asking.”
By the time he was a junior in high school, Wheeler became aware of philosophy as an academic discipline in which one could pursue a degree. He enrolled at Colgate University, in Hamilton, N.Y., where he not only expanded his awareness of philosophy but also of the opportunities it may hold for him.
“Until I got to Colgate University. I didn’t know you could get a Ph.D. in philosophy and pursue a career as a philosopher,” Wheeler said. “And I just thought that you had to be poor and living in a warren somewhere. That’s what you did if you were a philosopher, and I had no idea that you could make a career of it.”
Although, to be fair, most probably couldn’t. After finishing his bachelor’s at Colgate, Wheeler moved on to the University of Rochester in New York, where he pursued his master’s and doctoral degrees in philosophy, specializing in Aristotle studies. Then it came time to find a job.
“So in 1994, I went into the job market,” he said, “… and there were five jobs that someone with my credentials could apply for in the entire United States.”
At that point, Wheeler said he hadn’t even written is dissertation yet, but he thought there was practical experience to be gained by submitting his resume for the open positions.
“I didn’t expect to get any interviews,” he said. “I didn’t really expect to get a job.”
It turned out he not only got an interview, he got interviews for three of the five posts that were available. One of those was at San Diego State’s main campus. He joined the SDSU Department of Philosophy in August 1995 as an assistant professor. His research has been in ancient Western philosophy, contemporary value theory and contemporary metaphysics. In August 2019, he was made a full professor.
Over his quarter century in San Diego, Wheeler has held numerous leadership roles at SDSU, including chairing the Department of Philosophy and serving as director of the Institute of Ethics and Public Affairs. He also has served on the Academic Senate for the California State University and held the roles of legislative specialist and the parliamentarian. He has also served as president of the SDSU chapter of the California Faculty Association and as both a member and chair of the University Senate.
As chair of the University Senate, Wheeler worked to ensure SDSU-IV is recognized and fully integrated in SDSU governance. In March 2020, for the first time ever, a University Senate meeting took place on the Imperial Valley campus, with other members of the university’s governing body joining through Zoom. Wheeler also initiated a plan to include SDSU-IV as one of the regular sites for the University Senate’s meetings.
In May 2020, Wheeler accepted the position of SDSU-IV’s associate dean for academic affairs. There were several reasons behind that decision. One was it was simply time.
“I had been there for 25 years,” he said. “I had done everything short of being an administrator that you could do there in leadership circles, all the major committees, the Senate, you name it. I’d done it.”
He also was encouraged by the current SDSU administration’s apparent support for the Imperial Valley campus. SDSU President Adela de la Torre and Provost Salvador Hector Ochoa “were really explicitly committed to the Imperial Valley in ways that no one before them had been as far as I could tell.”
Among those commitments was an intent to see the campus enrollment double to more than 2,000 students in coming years, an initiative that has involved expanding degree offerings in the Valley, evolving into a four-year campus as opposed to one the serves primarily junior and senior transfer students and providing greater access to classes and services offered at the main campus in San Diego.
Wheeler and his wife, Alexandra Hart, arrived in the Valley just as the world was being turned on its ear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus was closed, and streets were quiet as folks didn’t stray far from home.
“That year was hard for all of us,” he said. “I think educators want to be engaged with our students and want to be engaged with our colleagues and want to be engaged with our community. It was hard to move from San Diego after 25 years here and to end up sort of isolated that way.”
Gregorio Ponce’s decision last year to step down as dean at SDSU-IV also came as a surprise. In July 2021, Wheeler was named his interim replacement.
“I have to say I was disappointed because I really wanted to learn from him, and I really wanted to work as an associate dean for a while with him because he was from the Valley,” Wheeler said. “I was hoping for him to give me insight into the Valley in ways that I knew I wasn’t going to be able to pick up just on my own particularly easily. … I had no inclination to take over as dean. I didn’t expect to take over as dean ever.”
Nevertheless, Wheeler has spent decades literally pursuing “the love of wisdom” as a student and teacher of philosophy, and he knows the irony of that love is that it’s often born of crisis. In other words, he’s been adapting to his changes in circumstances and making the best of them.
He said has decided to apply for the dean’s job permanently. He said if he’s selected, he’s confident he and the current administrative team would be successful serving not only the campus community, but also the Valley community and SDSU as a whole.
“But if somebody else is selected and another leadership team is constituted to serve the Valley, I would do everything I could to help them succeed as a faculty member,” he said. f
