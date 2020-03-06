Kate Elmore McCutcheon has long had a place in the world of agri-business, and for the past few years, she’s been figuring out what that is.
It’s been a little more than three years now that McCutcheon came home to accept the job of chief financial officer of the Elmore family’s various business and farming operations, including Vail Ranches, LLC.
At the time she was just three years out of the University of Southern California, where she earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting. Those three years, however, were spent in the employ of one of the largest public accounting firms in the nation, Ernst & Young, and serving two large public company clients.
Nevertheless, coming back home as a 20-something and becoming a boss was an adjustment. “At first, I didn’t even like using that title (CFO),” McCutcheon recalled. “But at the end of the day … I had to kind take a step back and remember what I was bringing to the table.”
McCutcheon didn’t really consider herself a “farm girl” growing up. Despite being a fourth-generation member of one of Imperial Valley’s most notable farming families, spending plenty of weekends at the family’s ranch, and growing up in the 4-H and FFA programs, she didn’t necessarily identify herself as a farmer, mostly because she had grown up in town, in Brawley.
That started to change after graduating from Brawley Union High School in 2008 and moving to Los Angeles to attend USC. There she’d find herself mentioning agrarian topics like 4-H – a lot – and discovering that most the people listening didn’t even know what 4-H is. She began to realize she had more Valley dirt in her blood than she knew.
“I kind of always had it in the back of my mind that I probably wanted to come home,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed business in general, and instead of putting in all this time somewhere else for another company, my thought was, I’d rather help here.”
One of the things she cherishes about coming home was the opportunity to work with her grandfather, John Elmore, a short time before he died in August 2017. One of the giants in Imperial Valley agriculture, Elmore was an innovator credited with improvements in field drainage and irrigation. He was also founder of the Sahara Packing Co., an arm of the family’s farming operations that allowed it to package and distribute fresh produce under its own brand. Imperial County Farm Bureau named him Farmer of the Year posthumously in October 2017.
“Even though he was very much retired, he was also very much still sharp and interested in the business and new ideas,” McCutcheon said of those last months around her grandfather. “So that was a really valuable time for me.”
Vail Ranch and its affiliated enterprises are now owned by Kate’s father, Howard Elmore, and her uncle, Richard Elmore. The farm grows primarily lettuce, carrots, celery and forage crops in Imperial Valley, and has growing operations near Ensenada, in Baja California.
One of the decisions McCutcheon made in returning home to the family business was to keep her eyes and ears open, and to ask questions. “I tried to take everything from a learning perspective – not coming in thinking I was the boss, but trying to find out where there were areas that I could be of assistance.”
It was clear she has strengths as a numbers cruncher, and certainly, she has brought most of the business’ accounting back in house. But she’s also interested in the operational side of the business and becoming more hands-on in that arena.
“It’s hard from an accounting standpoint just to see the numbers,” she said. “My goal is to get more involved from an operational standpoint so that not can I see the numbers, but also be able to talk and understand where I can find those areas to help us be more efficient from a cost perspective.”
Two years ago, the family revived its dormant Sahara Packing brand, and placed it under the stewardship of Kate and her cousins, Eric and Grant Elmore. The resurrected company currently specializes in asparagus and artichokes produced in Mexico under its label.
“It’s not a huge volume,” McCutcheon said, “but it’s enough that it’s been good for us to get the brand name back out there and get our feet wet in sales again.”
McCutcheon’s continuing education has included an effort to expand her awareness and involvement in the agricultural industry as a whole. In 2018, she was accepted into the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation’s Agricultural Leadership Program. The 17-month training, which began in October 2018 and finished up this February, consists of leadership theory, effective communication, motivation, critical and strategic thinking, change management, emotional intelligence and complex social and cultural issues. Seminars are delivered by four partner universities: Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Fresno State and UC Davis. Fellows participate in 55 seminar days, including an eight-day national travel seminar and a 15-day international travel seminar.
CALF invests approximately $55,000 per fellow to participate in the program, which is underwritten by individual and industry donations.
McCutcheon said she’s learned a lot from the experience. “I’d say I’m walking away with a better path for myself moving forward in how I want to develop as a leader in agriculture.”
That means becoming comfortable telling farming’s story to the public. It also means engaging in issues significant to agriculture. Currently, an issue that has piqued her interest is water. She’s been attending as many Imperial Irrigation District meetings as she can and trying to stay current on water issues on both a local and state level. She also hopes to expand her operational knowledge enough that it can be applied to water use and conservation in her family’s business. Recently, she applied to participate in the Water Solutions Network, a professional development program designed to support “leaders committed to solving California’s most pressing water management challenges.” She was still waiting to hear whether her application was accepted as of this writing.
McCutcheon is also recently married. She and her husband, Caleb, whom she met in 2015, tied the knot this past September. Caleb, who previously served in the Navy and then spent two years working for a private equity firm before moving to Brawley, currently works for Big Heart Seed Co., which produces a variety of artichoke seeds.
Kate occupies her grandfather’s former office, and by the looks of it, it’s still very much his office. It’s a spacious room that includes a sofa, coffee table and other furnishings. The desk and bookshelves are still populated with mementos of his accomplishments and travels, and the walls are heavily adorned with trophies from his many hunting trips around the world. Naturally, Kate seems reluctant to change much, given her fondness for the man and the huge footprints he left behind, but she also knows if she stays in that room, eventually she’ll have to make it her own.
Although she never expects to be satisfied with what she knows or her accomplishments in farming, she is hopeful of reaching a point where her contributions help shore up her family’s operations such that they’ll be less vulnerable to unpredictable market forces and sudden turns of fate.
“The hard part with farming is there’s just so much variability,” McCutcheon said. “I’m trying to get us to a place where the swings don’t affect us as much, whether that’s diversifying or bringing sales back or kind of recapturing some things that we’re paying other people to do and bringing them back in house.”
If she can accomplish that, she believes, she’ll know she’s found her niche. “Then I’ll feel I really did it.”
