Fresh ingredients from your garden make some of your cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages taste even better. A bloody Mary made with juice from your home-grown tomatoes or a strawberry daiquiri using strawberries from your garden are both delicious drinks. Fresh orange juice, basil, and rosemary make an interesting drink, called a Shandy, that is topped with a layer of beer. A refreshing sangria filled with citrus from your own trees is another tasty beverage.
You can also infuse liquor with citrus peels or herbs to make special cocktails. The basic recipe for an infusion is to add a single herb to vodka, tequila, rum or gin to give the liquor an interesting flavor. Vodka is most often used for making infusions because of its neutral flavor.
The process is simple. You will need a quart jar to hold a 750 ml bottle of vodka and herbs from your garden. Fill the jar halfway with leaves, such as rosemary, basil, dill or thyme. Add vodka to fill the jar. Cover the jar and place in the refrigerator for 3-4 days, removing the herbs when the vodka has a flavor you like.
When the infusion is complete, place a coffee filter inside a strainer and pour the vodka through to remove all plant material. Store the infused vodka in a jar in the refrigerator, and use it to make a variety of mixed drinks.
You can experiment with different infusions using cheaper quality vodka to see which infusions you like best. Once you have a few infusions you like, upgrade to a better vodka for a smoother taste.
Chili peppers can be added to vodka and left to infuse for 1-2 hours. Test every 10 to 20 minutes for the spiciness you like. If you leave the peppers in too long, they will ruin the flavor of the vodka.
Citrus also works well. Wash fruit and cut off the peel, avoiding the bitter, white pith underneath the peel that can ruin the flavor of the vodka. Use the peelings of one type citrus or a combination of citruses to infuse the vodka. Let the vodka sit 3-4 days in the refrigerator in a closed container. Taste along the way and remove the fruit once you have a flavor you like.
If you want to get creative, try an infusion that is a combination of herbs and citrus, such as lemongrass and grapefruit, or orange and basil. It is fun trying different combinations to see what new flavors you can create. Flavored vodka gives a unique taste to the classic martini.
Sangrias are the perfect beverage to serve at a fall gathering. Originating in Spain, red wine sangrias are refreshing and fruity. Oranges and lemons give this beverage its traditional citrus flavor. You can also add other sliced fruit for a different flavor.
Non-alcoholic beverages can be made using your garden’s bounty. Try making a mint mojito or cucumber-lime-mint agua fresca.
Plant herbs and vegetables in September, and you’ll soon have herbs to make your own uniquely infused vodka.
Happy gardening!
