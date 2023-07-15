When we admire beautiful orchids at the grocery store, we don’t think of their long history.
Besides being the largest and most diversified family among flowering plants, orchids have lived on Earth for millions of years. The exact age of orchids was a mystery until 2007 when biologists at Harvard University found orchid pollen on the back of a tiny bee encased in amber. This preserved specimen dated 10-20 million years old and was the first actual evidence of ancient orchids.
Today, orchids are found on all continents except Antarctica, with the vast majority growing in tropical areas of Southeast Asia and South America. With over 28,000 species of orchids, orchids come in all sizes and colors of blooms.
Most tropical orchids are epiphytic and do not need soil to live. They grow in crotches of trees and absorb moisture from the air and nutrients from decayed material collected in the crotches.
Orchids are no longer expensive plants once owned by only a few and can now be purchased at most grocery stores. Even with their wide availability, orchids are still viewed as mysterious and exotic. Their delicate-looking blooms often cause people to hesitate purchasing one for fear it will quickly die. However, orchids are easy to grow if you follow a few simple guidelines.
“I like growing Phalaenopsis orchids, commonly called moth orchids, because they are easy to grow, and their blooms last a long time,” said Myra Lader, Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society member. “I grow them in both plastic and clay pots. It doesn’t seem to matter which type I use.”
“I wait until the orchid’s roots overflow the pot before I repot. When repotting, remove the orchid and discard the old bark used to hold the roots in place. Prune any dead roots using clean scissors or pruners. Sprinkle the roots with cinnamon that acts as a fungicide. Choose a new pot that is a bit larger than the old one. Do not use a pot that is a lot larger than the plant’s root mass because the orchid will use all its strength growing roots to fill the pot instead of producing new leaves and blooms.”
Orchids can be planted in several different media, including fir bark, coconut coir, small rocks or clay marbles. Do not use sphagnum moss since it holds water too long and will rot the roots.
When the orchid is mature, a flower spike is produced with beautiful blooms along its stem. The blooms last from two weeks to a month, depending upon the variety. Once the blooms die and fall off, the spike can be removed, and a new spike will eventually grow.
Phalaenopsis orchids need a period of cool night temperatures around 65 degrees for 4-5 weeks to produce a flower spike. In fall, before night temperatures are too cold, place your Phalaenopsis orchids on your patio for 4-5 weeks. Be sure they are in a location that does not receive direct sunlight. Once the cooling period is over, bring your orchids indoors. Flower spikes should begin growing soon after.
Some people prefer to water their orchid in its pot. If the pot has no drain hole, let the plant stand in water for about 20 minutes and then pour any extra water out of the pot. Others use self-watering pots that slowly wick water up to the roots. The important thing is to not let the plant’s roots sit in water for an long periods of time, since the roots will quickly rot and kill the plant.
Remove the orchid and all the material in the pot. There is usually a lot of sphagnum moss in the pot that can be thrown away. Wash the roots off and replant the orchid using clay marbles to hold the roots in place if using a self-watering container. Clay marbles don’t stop water from entering the pot where the orchid is growing. Do not use chlorinated water or ice cubes to water your orchid.
Once repotted, place the orchid where it receives indirect sunlight. Orchids like humidity that can be achieved by misting the orchid or by placing it on a tray filled with gravel and water. An orchid does not like drafts and should not be placed where an air conditioner blows directly on it. Once a month, add a teaspoon of orchid fertilizer when you water.
By following a few simple guidelines, growing an orchid is not difficult, and you will be rewarded with beautiful, long-lasting blooms.
Happy gardening.
- July/August Gardening
Annuals: Sow seeds for Arizona poppy, Mexican sunflower, regular sunflowers, and zinnias.
Trees: Keep trees and shrubs watered during our summer heat. Deep watering benefits plants much more than shallow watering. Water perennials to a depth of 1-2 feet and trees to a depth of 3 feet. Fertilize established palms with a granular palm fertilizer, and water well before and after fertilizing. Fertilize citrus.
Fruit trees: ‘Anna’ apples are ripe and ready to pick in July. Do not keep fruit on the tree after it is ripe because it will turn soft and mushy. A second crop of ‘Mission’ figs should be ready to pick.
Grapevines are spreading rapidly and clusters of ‘Thompson Seedless’ grapes are beginning to ripen.
Vegetables: In July, plant Armenian cucumber, black-eyed peas, bush beans, corn, melons, pinto beans, pumpkins and winter squash from seeds. Start pepper and tomato seeds indoors and plant seedlings in August or September for a fall crop.
In August, plant fast-maturing varieties of corn and summer squash early in the month. Mid-month, plant seeds of beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, carrots, cucumber, kale, lettuces, mustard greens, snap beans and Swiss chard. Plant tomato and pepper transplants.
Herbs: Plant seeds of your favorite herbs mid-August.
If not planting in summer, solarize the soil in your garden by covering it with black or clear plastic to raise the soil’s temperature and kill any pests and weed seeds. Amend the soil in early September, and you’ll be ready to plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.