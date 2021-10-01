There is a deep sadness and mourning that a woman goes through when she is told that she has little or no chance to have her own children.
This kind of sadness can keep you up at night, crying and angry at God, wondering what you did wrong in life and what you did to deserve this. It can be devastating. It was. In the meantime, friends who never wanted kids get pregnant with the blink of an eye; celebrities get pregnant at the of age 50 – in short it feels like everyone can get pregnant but you.
But now here we were, an interracial couple in our early 40s, unable to have our own child and about to begin the adoption process. We had no idea how we would pay for it. The average price of a private adoption is the cost of a luxury car. It was going to be a complete leap of faith. friends and family alike weighed in, sharing horror stories and saying things like: “At your age? Wow good luck! Or aren’t your stepkids enough? What race will you get?” “Will you get a ‘drug baby’? Aren’t most birth moms teenage drug addicts?” And the most popular comment: “I knew someone who adopted, and the birth mom changed her mind and took the baby back! What if that happens to you?”
Of course, there were happy, celebratory comments, too, but, so many people unintentionally filled our heads with fear and doubt. We had our own doubts. What would it be like to raise someone else’s child? Will we bond? Are we too old? Should we even do this? I was afraid, but I knew I wanted to be a mom. I started repeating the phrase: “It’s God’s timing, not our own.” I would tell myself this over the next several years.
We dove into the adoption process, and found it daunting, not just the cost, but the paperwork. There was so much of it! There were classes, book reports, multiple questionnaires and questions about you, your family, your experiences and about your deepest darkest childhood moments. You had to be fingerprinted, interviewed, checked out by doctors and more. And then, just when you thought you were making progress, requirements would change, something additional would be added or something would expire, and you would have to do that portion all over again. Yes, it is important to get to know who we are, but it was a lot! And almost none of it was in person. I found that strange. I think to really get to know a couple, you need to spend time with them. That didn’t happen. Many things definitely should be overhauled about the adoption process in my opinion. But I’ll save that for another article.
We began saving for the adoption, but in the end, if it were not for the generosity of family and friends, we could not have done it. The entire process took us several years. We would start and stop the process for various reasons, while always reminding ourselves, “God’s timing not our own.” Finally, when we completed all of the requirements! We could not believe it. After about four months, we were “matched” with a birth mom who was due in less than a month. Such an exciting moment to have her choose our family! Tears, lots and lots of joyous tears! It felt like we had won the lotto. It was Christmas and our birthdays all at once!
Our birth mom was a kind woman, in her 30s who could not provide a loving environment for her baby, but felt that we could. She continuously thanked us for making her decision an easier one. She loved that we had a big family filled with lots of love to give. She had several families to choose from, but told us that we were her number one.
At last, our daughter was born!! Born, healthy and happy in the first week in August 2021. We met her within hours of her birth and took her home from the hospital three days later. I think back to the fears and doubts we had. They seem silly now. Everything fell into place. Our daughter feels like she was meant to be ours. We can’t believe this actually happened.
It really was true: God’s timing not our own. f
