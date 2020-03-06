The decision to get healthy can seem like a daunting task for those attending local gyms for the first time in years.
Whether it’s the unfamiliar equipment or the fear of being judged, women especially can feel a strong sense of gym intimidation that is so overwhelming it’s enough to derail their health goals for months, if not years.
“I have women who have told me, ‘I’ve never exercised,’” said Dalia Rodriguez, owner of Fitness Oasis Health Club and Spa in Imperial. “These women went their entire lives never participating in gym activities because of the intimidation they felt.”
These women aren’t alone, similar sentiments were revealed in a recent survey conducted by the sportswear sales company, Golfsupport.com which asked 1,438 women from different parts of the world about their experience using the gym.
Of those surveyed, 78 percent of women expressed fears of being harassed at the gym, while 61 percent had fears about not knowing how to use a machine, 48 percent worried about how they looked and 43 percent feared judgement by others at the gym, according to the survey.
“Gymtimidation is a real thing, from avoiding busy hours at the gym, to steering clear of weights, there are many things women do in order to try to make their workouts a more positive experience,” the website said.
In recognizing these common intimidation obstacles for women, Rodriguez created her women’s only fitness club to combat the gymtimidation with a positive and encouraging community of women focused on health and wellness.
“I think once you get burned or have a negative experience at a gym you’re done for the next five years until you finally get enough courage to try another place,” Rodriguez said. “When I built this, I wanted it to be super welcoming so people want to come back.”
Although the club’s spa services are available to both men and women, the women-only fitness club helps to create a positive environment for its members. Likewise, Rodriguez also made sure her gym’s weight room held equipment that would be both inviting and effective for her members.
“I selected equipment that are very doable and smaller. It’s even upholstered in pink,” Rodriguez said. “It sounds silly, but every single thing you do is either going to bring people in or take them away.”
In addition to their weight room, which has treadmills, ellipticals, free weights and training equipment, members also have access to the cub’s cycling studio, swimming pool and group fitness classes.
Fitness Oasis has a variety of classes, including cycling, Zumba, step/training, fit and fun, full body, Tahitian fusion, power HIIT, knockout, boot camp, yoga, cardio/weights, trampoline mix, pump it up, yogalates, strong, and rumba courses. Each course instructor also modifies their class instructions for each person based on her abilities.
Along with certified trainers, the club also has a daycare available throughout the week for members who might need a sitter during their workout time.
“My youngest client is 15 years old, and it goes up to women in their 70s and 80s,” explained Domenica Rodriguez a Fitness Oasis class instructor. “We have to teach and modify in such a way that nobody hurts themselves, but we also make it fun for them because that’s what working out should be.”
Even as an instructor, Rodriguez is no stranger to the overwhelming intimidation that can be felt at other gyms.
“I’ve felt intimidated at gyms, not just to workout but as an instructor,” she said. “I used to work in San Diego at a military base and the guys would just stand and stare. It was really uncomfortable and disrespectful.”
Like many of the other Fitness Oasis instructors, Rodriguez makes it a point to make her clients feel welcomed whether it’s their first day or their returning.
“You should never feel intimidated to go workout. You should feel happy and comfortable,” she said.
This sense of community and comfort has been essential to El Centro resident, Shelly Martinez who has been a member of Fitness Oasis for the past 10 years.
“I’ve tried other places, and I just felt uncomfortable,” Martinez said. “When I tried this I really liked it because it was only women; no one cares what you’re wearing or if you have makeup on.”
Likewise, Holtville resident Katherin Turner has also enjoyed the positive community feel of Fitness Oasis since beginning her membership in December 2019.
“I’ve done other gyms before, but the benefits of this is the group of ladies that come every day,” Turner said. “There is no gym intimation here whatsoever.”
Club members range from a variety of ages and the club is also the first to provide free membership to individuals who qualify under Medicare, silver sneakers, silver and fit, active and fit, AARP and health net among others, explained the club’s owner Dalia Rodriguez.
“We focus on community and team building,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t try to promote anything, but being healthier.”
