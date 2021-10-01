Halloween campfire recipes

Spooky, chilly October nights are great for sitting around a fire, telling ghost stories and making delicious treats.
Here are some campfire friendly recipes that are devilishly delicious.
S’mores
The classic campfire treat – graham crackers, chocolate and a toasty marshmallow. Jazz your s’mores up with fruit (strawberry slices are a great choice), extras such as peanut butter or making a s’mores bar with lots of candy options to add to your campfire creation.
Foil packed nachos
Ingredients
Tortilla chips
Lean ground beef
Your favorite taco seasoning
Canned green chilies, drained
Canned diced tomatoes, drained
Canned black beans, drained
Diced onion
Mexican blend shredded cheese
Sour cream for garnish
Directions
1. Brown the ground beef over medium high heat on the stove. Stir in taco seasoning to coat, then add the tomatoes and green chiles. Remove from heat and set aside.
2. Fold foil packets into the desired serving size. Make sure you fold the foil in half, then use one half to hold the food and the other half to cover.
3. Place chips at the bottom of the packet, then sprinkle with the ground beef, black beans, onion and cheese, as desired.
4. Fold the other half of the packet over and pinch shut. Cut a hole in the top of each packet so that steam can vent and keep the chips from getting soggy.
5. Place on hot coals or the outside of the fire for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Walking tacos
The ultimate in tasty convenience food. Use a grab bag of corn chips as the base of your taco. Add the toppings to the opened bag grab a fork, and start following the kiddies around for your trick-or-treating. Set up a party-friendly walking taco bar with pulled pork, ground beef and plenty of other toppings for your guests to choose from. For vegetarian guests, grill veggies and offer beans. Offer salsas, cheeses and other condiments and off you go.
Campfire dessert cones
Let kids pack a waffle cone with candies, marshmallows chocolate chips and more. Wrap each cone in foil, then cook over the fire until heated through. It should take about 10 minutes. Let them cool a bit before serving. f
