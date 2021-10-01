Halloween campfire recipes

Homemade beef walking taco in a bag with chips.

 Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com

Spooky, chilly October nights are great for sitting around a fire, telling ghost stories and making delicious treats.

Here are some campfire friendly recipes that are devilishly delicious.

S’mores

The classic campfire treat – graham crackers, chocolate and a toasty marshmallow. Jazz your s’mores up with fruit (strawberry slices are a great choice), extras such as peanut butter or making a s’mores bar with lots of candy options to add to your campfire creation.

Foil packed nachos

Ingredients

Tortilla chips

Lean ground beef

Your favorite taco seasoning

Canned green chilies, drained

Canned diced tomatoes, drained

Canned black beans, drained

Diced onion

Mexican blend shredded cheese

Sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Brown the ground beef over medium high heat on the stove. Stir in taco seasoning to coat, then add the tomatoes and green chiles. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. Fold foil packets into the desired serving size. Make sure you fold the foil in half, then use one half to hold the food and the other half to cover.

3. Place chips at the bottom of the packet, then sprinkle with the ground beef, black beans, onion and cheese, as desired.

4. Fold the other half of the packet over and pinch shut. Cut a hole in the top of each packet so that steam can vent and keep the chips from getting soggy.

5. Place on hot coals or the outside of the fire for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Walking tacos

The ultimate in tasty convenience food. Use a grab bag of corn chips as the base of your taco. Add the toppings to the opened bag grab a fork, and start following the kiddies around for your trick-or-treating. Set up a party-friendly walking taco bar with pulled pork, ground beef and plenty of other toppings for your guests to choose from. For vegetarian guests, grill veggies and offer beans. Offer salsas, cheeses and other condiments and off you go.

Campfire dessert cones

Let kids pack a waffle cone with candies, marshmallows chocolate chips and more. Wrap each cone in foil, then cook over the fire until heated through. It should take about 10 minutes. Let them cool a bit before serving. f

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.