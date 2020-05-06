Traditionally the presence of a halo marks the touch of divinity. A tiara conveys royalty. Either can be interpreted as symbols of hope.
Hope is the stock in trade for Halos and Tiaras, a Holtville-based non-profit that assists Imperial Valley children with cancer and serves as an arch of support for families fighting through a dark time in their lives.
The organization raises funds by holding events throughout the year and then shares that money with families to help pay for expenses not covered by insurance.
This is especially important locally, as there are no cancer treatment centers for children here.
As a result, parents have no choice than to take time off work to commute, pay for travel expenses and worry about how the bills back home will be paid.
Halos and Tiaras helps with these costs, and has done so since four women founded it in October 2014.
One of the women was Robin Iten, whose 3-year-old granddaughter Caelynn Andrea Iten was diagnosed in 2013 with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in the bones or in the tissue around bones.
Holtville rallied around Caelynn and started fundraising for Iten’s family to help with expenses. The child survived, but her grandmother was moved by the experience.
“She hated to see what her granddaughter went through, and everything about it, and she didn’t want other kids to go through it, so her goal was to find a cure,” Halos and Tiaras President Marcy Bingham said of Robin. “It also opened up her eyes that not everybody is that fortunate, and there were other kids from the Valley at the same hospital that didn’t have all that support.”
With a desire to raise money for research toward finding a cure for childhood cancer, Iten called for a meeting with Bingham and Sonia Flores at Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville.
“My idea was: Let’s raise money and help the families,” Bingham said. “So we kind of merged (Robin’s idea) together with that, which has been great because we’ve been able to accomplish both.”
A fourth woman, Julie Chavez, was enlisted, and together Iten, Bingham, Chavez and Flores formed the Caelynn Andrea Iten Foundation in October 2014. It received 501(c)(3) status a few months after.
In 2015, the organization held its first fundraiser, a poinsettia drive. Later that same year it founded an annual golf tournament, which is now its biggest fundraiser.
Funds raised from the poinsettia drive are applied toward childhood cancer research, while funds raised from the golf tournament are kept in Halos and Tiaras general fund to serve children and their families.
The group also created an annual Go Gold Party, which is held every September for the kids Halos and Tiaras assists in observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. There also is an annual Kids Christmas Party, which is held in December.
In 2019, Halos and Tiaras’ poinsettia drive sold 1,000 plants and raised $5,000. Since 2015 the annual golf tournament has raised around $75,000.
“But, it’s not even about the money,” Bingham said. “The money helps the children, and that’s what we want to do.”
She estimated there are 30 children being treated for cancer in the Valley. The organization helps local cancer patients up to 21 years old.
“Some of them are out of treatment, but still go to follow-up care, rehabilitation, scans and everything,” Bingham said. “We want to be a resource for them. We want to be some type of support, so the parents that are with the children don’t have to worry about their rent that’s coming up, their car payment or their electricity getting shut off. We’ve given donations to get electricity and water restored. We’ve helped people who were four months behind in rent, and these fundraisers allow us to do that and help those families.”
Unfortunately, not all of the children who receive Halos and Tiaras’ assistance survive their illness, and in those cases, the organization helps pay for funeral expenses.
About a year after the Caelynn Andrea Iten Foundation was created, 3-year-old Holtville resident Milania Victoria Trevino was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and highly malignant type of cancer that forms in soft tissue. The child died in November 2015.
“Her diagnosis was pretty severe, and she passed away about three weeks after being diagnosed,” Bingham recalled. “We had the same outpouring of love and support for that family as well.”
As the foundation grew and began helping more families, members of the Iten Foundation didn’t want people to think they were raising funds for just Caelynn, so they decided on a name change.
Trevino’s parents and Caelynn’s parents came up with the name Halos and Tiaras — halos to represent the angels who didn’t make it, and tiaras for Caelynn’s slogan, “Fight like a princess,” which her family used during her battle against cancer.
“That’s the name they chose, and that’s what we went with,” Bingham said.
Even before her granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer, Robin Iten had been experiencing health issues of her own.
Bingham remembered that during Halos and Tiaras’ 2017 golf tournament, Iten showed some symptoms and “was having some health issues.”
In August of that year, she was diagnosed with cancer. By November, she was gone, dead at the age of 58.
She was survived by her husband, Mike, and her four sons.
Caelynn Iten will be 10 years old in June. She currently is living with no evidence of disease.
“I know when a child is diagnosed with cancer, they don’t say you’re cancer free until you hit the five-year mark, so they’ll say no evidence of disease,” Bingham explained.
Caelynn and her parents — her mother, Leticia Iten, works at the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert — continue to participate in the golf tournament and poinsettia fundraiser.
Bingham said she is proud how far Halos and Tiaras has come.
“In 2014, we had zero funds — we started with nothing,” she said. “We didn’t even have a piece of paper. We didn’t have a P.O. box, no bank account — nothing.”
While the organization still doesn’t have a designated office space — everything is run on a volunteer basis by Bingham, Flores and Chavez — it does now have a P.O. box and an official website.
“I feel like there’s nothing that’s going to stop us,” Bingham said. “We don’t need an office. I mean, we’ll do anything we need to do, any time of any day of the week, to help any child.”
Backing Bingham’s sentiment is reflected on the Halos and Tiaras website in a message that reads, “Emergency services: 24/7.” Below that are cell phone numbers for Bingham, Flores and Chavez.
“It means anyone can reach out to us at any time,” Bingham said. “Phone call or however they want to reach out to us. We’ll be available.”
One obstacle does lie ahead of Halos and Tiaras, however, with the cancelation of public events in response to novel coronavirus.
Bingham said that the fifth annual golf ball drop and golf tournament will still take place on its originally scheduled date: April 18 at Barbara Worth Country Club.
“There’s 43 kids diagnosed with cancer every day,” Bingham said. “That’s more than the coronavirus. I know a lot of people are scared and concerned which they should be, but we’re not going to cancel our event at this time. If Barbara Worth is unable to accommodate the golf tournament or the meals for that day, then we’ll address that at that time. But right now, that’s not an issue. And our golf balls will drop that day, regardless.”
This will be the third year that the event will give scholarships to local child cancer survivors who are starting college.
The golf ball drop consists of about 300 golden-colored golf balls being dropped from a helicopter onto the golf course.
Local resident John Reed from Custom Ag has donated his time and helicopter every year for the drop.
The owner of the ball that makes it into the hole, or the closest to it, wins $10,000 (taxed).
The golf tournament has been held in honor of Robin Iten since her passing.
“Every once in a while Robin sends a sign that she’s there, too,” Flores said.
For last year’s golf ball drop, Mike Iten chose the ball numbered 204.
“The number four in his mind represented the four sons they had together,” Bingham explained. “And that’s the ball that won.”
Robin’s husband ended up donating $5,000 of the cash prize back to Halos and Tiaras.
“We miss her a lot,” Bingham said of Robin.
“She was a very strong woman, and I feel like we can’t give up because of the kids, we can’t give up because of Caelynn, and we definitely can’t give up because of Robin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.