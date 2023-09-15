“I think important to note that my work ethic – because people think I’m crazy – was instilled in me by my parents.”
That hard work ethic young Jennifer McGrew-Thomason had growing up in an agricultural family, coupled with being involved in El Centro Rotary at a very young age, is what helped her develop her business’ mantra of service: “Driven By Love. Focused On Care.”
Jennifer’s mother and father designed and built Rio Bend RV Park with its Lakeview Golf Course and Storm’s Crossing amenities, “and they both worked really hard from sun up to sun down,” she said. “Fortunately or unfortunately that’s how I’ve come to live my life.”
Jennifer is the Owner/Administrator of locally created, owned and operated “Heart & Hand In Home Care, LLC,” an assisted living facility and in-home care service that has been licensed in the Imperial Valley since March 2006, according to their website. Jennifer’s mother, Patty McGrew a well-known home economics teacher for many years locally, founded Heart & Hand. As Jennifer developed her own career in geriatric care after graduating college, she later became the driving force with her mother Patty behind Heart & Hand in a dynamic mother-daughter team.
Jennifer’s father, Edward McGrew is a well-known farmer in the Imperial Valley. Oddly enough, as the now 9th female president of the storied El Centro Rotary Club, Jennifer once again has a parent-daughter team in that her father is a very long-time member of the Rotary Club of which Jennifer is now president. El Centro Rotary’s first Madam President, Patricia “Trish” Gurich-McNeece, served from 1998-1999, while the latest, Jennifer McGrew-Thomason, became El Centro Rotary’s president in July 2023.
“I have a degree in social work (so) when I came back to the Valley (from college in Arizona) I just became a geriatric care provider and I have done that for the last 28 years, and I wouldn’t change it.”
“When I was in college I thought I was going to be counseling adolescents and kids in probation work, and then I realize that if I can help older folks have their last years be golden transcend and be as comfortable and as happy as they possibly could, that was important to me,” she said.
It became important to her when, after graduating from Northern Arizona University in social work, Jennifer saw an advertisement in the newspaper for a position available at Valley Convalescent Hospital.
Though she was initially apprehensive, she committed to working there two years, “and I loved it.” She later worked in hospice care for about a year and a half, an adult day health care center in Brawley, and then she and her husband Bryan became pregnant with their first of two boys, Brad, “and I decided I wasn’t going to work anymore…actually Bryan decided I wasn’t going to work anymore, and that only lasted about five months.”
As her reputation as an excellent social worker grew locally, a doctor called Jennifer and asked her to be on his team, and she became part of the first staffers of Calexico’s Alegria Adult Day Health Care Center.
Around the same time Jennifer was working at Alegria, her mother Patty had the idea to create Heart & Hand to help take care of her own aging mother-in-law, with Patty later taking care of her own mother after her mother-in-law had passed away.
“I think it was just as my grandmother’s aged there was no place her in the Valley (for assisted living),” Jennifer said, “and neither one of them lived in the Imperial Valley … so basically what happened is mom just needed we knew a nice place for people to grow old and die.”
As she was working at Alegria her mother Patty told her about her idea to open Heart & Hand, and Jennifer initially turned her down a few times but eventually talked her into it, “so she found the house, renovated it, and we’ve been business partners for 17 years.”
The Heart & Hand facility in west El Centro was originally a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home which has been expanded and converted into a 13 bedroom, 4 bathroom communal assisted living facility complete with a living room, family room, enlarged kitchen and patio.
In addition to their El Centro facility, Heart & Hand also has about 20 clients who receive assisted living services in their own homes, Jennifer said, “and so calling in sick,” she chuckled, “is not an option for us, because these people need 24/7 care.”
“I’m not in a business like farming or politics … when people call me it’s because they need help because they have a grandparent, or a parent, or a spouse that they care about but need help caring for,” Jennifer said. “When someone actually signs a contract with me (for care), I’m so humbled they are allowing us to help their loved one.”
Growing up the youngest of three sisters, Jennifer said in addition to see her father toil on his farm, handle various local crops, and work the family ranch as she was a young girl, it helped formed part of that hard work ethic.
In addition to seeing their father’s example, she and her sisters would dawn their morning aprons and help set breakfast for the Rotary Club when they would have early morning meetings at the McGrew house. In other words, hard work and Rotary have always gone hand in hand for Jennifer, even at a young age.
Now as the group’s president – while she does like to have what she calls her “demented” fun and keep the meetings light-hearted and full of jokes – that sense of hard work does not stop in that the various philanthropic efforts of Rotary continue in El Centro’s club under her watch.
“The Rotary connection, for me, is ‘service above self,’” Jennifer said.
Jennifer has had her hand over the years in creating a dozen of the “Little Libraries,” or nicely painted book-holding boxes, which can be seen around El Centro and other Valley towns.
She has also been involved in various teen groups through her children’s interests, hoping to instill in local teens a sense of ‘volunteerism can be fun’ if those leading the groups decide to make it that way, “so that’s important to me on the nurturing of kids,” the mother of two said.
“We have to have humor and we have to have fun,” she said. “I want people to be part of it, have fun, and know we care.”
Part of Jennifer’s presidency is her newest trusty companion “Kenny Koala,” a stuffed koala Jennifer bought at the Rotary International Convention in Melbourne, Australia to help the Rotary-touted foundation EndPolioNow.
Kenny Koala is used as a fundraising tool within Rotary, where members are chosen to “babysit” the stuffed friend for a week – usually to the tune of some club ‘fine,’ which goes towards Rotary charity, and bring him back and talk about their escapades.
Kenny recently found his long lost sister, “Kitty Koala,” who will be doing much of the same, spreading educational and thinner-wallet cheer throughout the club all in the name of charity.
“I think the more that we’re educating kids about Rotary and ‘service above self,’ and EndPolioNow, and the clean water wells developed and A Thousand Smiles that serves hundreds of kids with cleft palate … there’s so many things Rotary does, it’s mind blowing.”
“I don’t really have a program or mission where we’re going to put all our time … but I think every person has their niche, and it just takes time to know about (causes) to find your niche.”
“‘I think every human has a vocation,” she said, “You just have to find it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.