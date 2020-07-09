Jessica Acosta: Never fall behind

Since the COVID-19 hit town and everything got all topsy-turvy on us, Central Union High Class of 2020 grad Jessica Acosta’s daily routine has been pared down to the bare essentials. “It’s basically been family and softball. That’s it,” she said.
Well, maybe “pared down” is a poor choice of phrase, because if you asked her what she used to fill her time with before the pandemic “family and softball” would still probably have ranked as Things 1 and 1A — If, in fact, family and softball can even be effectively separated on the Acosta org chart. With father Chris a coach, Jessica and younger sister Danica as resident phenom players, and a batting cage in the backyard, that’s far from certain.
It’s not that Jessica has been an indifferent student (her final GPA was rock-solid 3.8) or that she’s lacked for other extracurriculars (she spent nine years in 4-H), it’s just that family and softball reign over all and have for years.
For the past decade (or so) an unfinished treehouse had loomed in the Acostas’ backyard. The raised, wall-less platform was a forlorn monument to how thoroughly softball had monopolized the girls’ free time. Only now, with organized team activities given the kibosh for the foreseeable future, has construction been completed.
All the time given over to sport has hardly been in vain, however. Jessica’s Central Union High School softball career may have come to an abrupt, shuddering halt, but she’s got more and better to look forward to next school year when, conditions permitting, she’ll be attending the University of Mississippi on an athletic scholarship.
She’s mighty hopeful that conditions will permit, and her college coaches have given her no reason to think otherwise, which is why, even after the scuttling of a senior season that promised to be one for the ages — with the Spartans looking poised for a run at a second consecutive Imperial Valley League title and a CIF-SDS Division III championship with Acosta and fellow NCAA D-I commit Janyssa Martin headlining a fully-loaded roster — and missing out on a bevy of other long-anticipated last hurrahs, Acosta has kept her nose to the grindstone, spending an average of one to two hours per day, five or six days per week “lifting, hitting, throwing or fielding.”
All of the opportunities she’s lost have been plenty gutting — “Knowing I’m never going to play wearing a Spartan jersey again … or play with girls that I’ve played with since I was in T-ball … (or) realizing that I was never going to be coached by [my dad] again … that hit hard,” Acosta said — but it’s the opportunities that lie ahead that she remains laser focused on. After all, carrying the torch at a high-major college is not for the unmotivated.
“You can’t fall ever behind. You need to keep maintaining your skills,” Acosta said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
Projecting as the consummate rugged individualist, Acosta has always been conscientious about putting one foot in front of the other. Her the Gospel of Self-Improvement ranks nearly level with those of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John (faith being another important pillar of her life).
“I always want to make sure I’m doing everything I need to do to be successful,” she said.
That said, it’s not as though Acosta is some dour, headlong careerist. Far from it.
A generally sunny presence with a ready grin that animates her whole face, Acosta makes time for levity — whether its catching up of the latest TikTok dances with her sister, doing her best to keep up with her brother at basketball (it’s really not her sport) or managing a menagerie which, at present, includes seven fish and four dogs — she’s just got her priorities sorted.
Presently her goals are to go forth and excel. She wants to be a four-year starter and eventual All-American for Ole Miss (and with a high diamond IQ, extreme positional versatility and a final full-season batting average of .466, who’s to say she can’t hack it?), while putting a bow on things with a four-year degree before going on to pursue a master’s in … well, in something.
She’s not exactly sure what just yet, but her primary interest lies in the field of criminal justice, thanks in large part to the steady diet of police procedurals she consumed growing up.
Whatever she lands on, she seems likely to make an impact. That’s just what she does.
