Journey Unknown: Historical female innovators

Throughout history, women have developed creative and imaginative innovations to help advance modern technology.
Although not as widely recognized as Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell or Nikola Tesla, many women have contributed to groundbreaking inventions in the worlds of science, engineering and mathematics recorded as early as the 18th century.
In fact it was in 1715, that Sybilla Masters became the first American awarded a patent by King George for her corn refiner, which cleaned and cured corn. Masters is considered one of the first female inventor in colonial America, according to GeekWire.com.
However, as in the case of many female inventors at the time, Masters faced legal battles once arriving to the British capital given that the laws at the time provided women no rights to own property, including intellectual property. As a result, Sybilla’s patent was issued in her husband’s name, according to GeekWire.com.
“King George awarded [the patent] to her spouse because women could not hold patents, among other things,” said Gillian Muessig, co-founder of Moz, a marketing analytics software service company. “It was Thomas Masters that insisted that King George add her name to that patent and say that it was awarded to him for an invention ‘found out about’ by Sybilla Masters.”
Muessig, an entrepreneur and investor herself, discussed this historical moment during the first Women in Cloud Summit at Microsoft’s Redmond, Wash. campus in 2018 while introducing her company’s newest fund, the Sybilla Masters Fund, which focuses on funding companies that have at least one woman on the founding team or C-suite, according to GeekWire.com.
“For far too long, women and people of many diverse backgrounds have been intentionally excluded from the activities of invention, business, and the ownership and rewards of their own work,” states the Sybilla Masters Fund website. “The Masters Fund is chartered to source, fund and champion diverse founding teams with at least one woman in a position of strategic and operational control.”
Like Masters, many other female inventors worked alongside their spouses or male counterparts to help further establish their discoveries.
One such female inventor was Marie Curie the first person ever to be awarded two Nobel Prizes for her work in physics in 1903 and chemistry in 1911, according to the organization’s website, NobelPrize.org.
Marie and her husband Pierre Curie’s investigation into the theory of radioactivity led to the discovery of two previously unknown elements, polonium and radium, both more radioactive than uranium, according to the site.
Her discovery of these elements and their properties led to her successfully producing radium as a pure metal, which proved the new element’s existence, notes the NobelPrize.org.
Curie’s continued research into the properties of radioactive elements and their compounds were significant sources of radiation in both scientific experiments and in the medical field, where they’re mostly used in the treatment of tumors, according to the site.
Another notable female mind, was Grace Hopper, one of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer. Her trailblazing contributions are most known in the development of computer languages, according to Yale News article, “Grace Murray Hopper: A legacy of innovation and service.”
Americans, Hopper and Howard Aiken designed Harvard’s 5-ton, room-sized machine in 1944 along with their team. However, Hopper was the one who invented the compiler that translated written language into computer code and was the first to refer to a computer problem as a “bug” and to speak of “debugging” a computer, according to the Yale News article.
“I’ve come to feel that there is no use doing anything unless you can communicate,” Hopper said in a 1980 interview with Angeline Pantages for the article “Hopper Oral History.”
Other notable female inventions include the circular saw in 1812 by Tabitha Babbitt, who was working as a weaver in a Shaker community when she decided to combine a circular blade with her spinning wheel, according to a 2019 USA Today article.
Women also invented items like the electric refrigerator, which was patented by Florence Parpart in 1914 and the electric hot water heater, which was patented by Ida Forbes in 1917, according to the article.
Although women now account for half of doctoral degrees in science and engineering and patents held by women have increased significantly, they still only made up just 12 percent of all patent inventors in 2016, according to a 2019 article by Market Watch.
This continued disparity demonstrates the long road women still have to go before they’re fairly represented as innovators in their fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.