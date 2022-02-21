There are even more opportunities to volunteer throughout the Valley as California eases its COVID-related mandates.
“We’re looking back at the last two years,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference held on Feb. 9. “What worked, what didn’t, what we’ve all learned on the journey we’ve been on together.”
As vaccinations help to build immunity among community members, Newsom said state health officials have outlined new approaches, which “allows for the kind of flexibility of thinking that is incumbent upon all of us as it relates to dealing with any endemic, particularly one as stubborn … as COVID.”
Health experts had expected that eventually the pandemic outbreak, which was first declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020, would transition into an endemic. A disease like coronavirus reaches an endemic level once it still exists in the community, but is more manageable as immunity continues to build.
As state and health officials shift their focus to spotting new surges and virus variants with a particular attention to controlling outbreaks in congested areas, like schools, nursing homes and prisons.
“We’ll be moving to a place where we have vaccines, we have treatments and it will become more normalized into our medical system and will not cause this kind of public health response where people felt society had to be shut down and people had to be required to be distanced or
wear masks,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of Southern California told the Associated Press in February.
As we all prepare for the new normal that will come with the endemic, it will be up to community members to add a helping hand to crucial local organizations in need of volunteers.
“The times are dark and difficult,” El Centro resident James Shinn said in a Voice of the People published by the Imperial Valley Press in January. “Volunteering lightens up my life, and the lives of others.”
Shinn was raised by a family of volunteers and recalled his own experience volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial County. The local program aims to ensure foster care youth have both a voice and the services they need for a stable future.
CASA volunteers are trained to speak on behalf of their court appointed child, who have likely experienced abuse of neglect. Volunteers follow their case as they move through the court system to ensure no child is lost within the foster care system, according to the California CASA annual impact report.
“I became acquainted with Alex Cardenas and his excellent staff at CASA when I volunteered there years back,” Shinn noted. He had written to the newspaper to applaud the efforts of Imperial County CASA Executive Director Alex Cardenas for continuing to volunteer his time during the holidays after running into him while in the COVID testing line early Christmas morning.
“COVID finally hit family and my grandson Christmas morning, and so we went to Dr. Vo’s for tests,” Shinn recalled. “The line was cold, long and growing, as this painful pandemic continues. Who was there handing out paperwork to people in the cold as a volunteer? Alex Cardenas.”
Trained CASA volunteers will dedicate between 10 to 12 hours a month to help children and work together with the child’s family or origins, foster family, social workers, attorneys and CASA staff to build a long-term support network for each child, according to the impact report.
“CASA volunteers play both a unique and powerful role in helping children in foster care,” Cardenas said during an interview in late December.
The health and safety regulations brought on by the pandemic had also severely affected CASA volunteers' ability to spend normal in-person time with their assigned child.
“CASA volunteers pride themselves in having in-person contact visitation with their children especially when it comes to recreational and educational outings,” Cardenas said. “Additionally, in-person contact provides a significant opportunity for children to build meaningful relationships with our volunteers in effort to help address any unmet needs or vulnerabilities.”
CASA of Imperial County is one of several local agencies that would benefit from volunteers.
The American Red Cross of Imperial County recently issued a call for Disaster Action Team volunteers to help local families cope with emergencies. These specific volunteers provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to help families recover from home fires and other disasters.
The Red Cross website also has a variety of volunteer opportunities available for youth and professionals in both virtual and in-person positions. Volunteers applying to in-person assignments must be fully vaccinated, according to their site.
Other local agencies like Spread the Love Charity, Brawley Feed the Need, Imperial Valley Food Bank, United Way Imperial County, WomenHaven, A Center for Family Solutions and the Humane Society of Imperial County are a few crucial community organizations that would greatly benefit from volunteers and donations.
As we approach the endemic and cautiously begin to lower our masks, we should consider ways to safely give back to those organizations that support our community. If you have extra time or cash I highly recommend getting in touch with an organization that provides a service you're passionate about.
