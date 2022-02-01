JOURNEY UNKNOWN: Rediscover your authentic self In 2022

It can often take years for someone to feel like they really know who they are and perhaps even longer for them to feel comfortable expressing this authentic version to others.
In navigating the new year, we should consider bringing our authentic self into more aspects of our daily lives.
I know it sounds simple to suggest we should be ourselves more, but I’ve come to learn that discovering and expressing your authentic self is not always that easy.
The digital age of social media has only increased the difficulty for people to feel comfortable with who they are, Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., explains in her article, “Develop Authenticity,” for Psychology Today.
“We are constantly bombarded with media that tells us who to be, what to want, and how we should express ourselves,” Davis writes. “All of these influences slow chip away at our ability to be our authentic selves.”
However, by being someone we are not, we tell ourselves that who we really are isn’t enough. When you hide or suppress who you really are you ultimately can be left feeling lonely, disconnected and worthless, Davis says.
Apart from technology, we have all been raised by varying beliefs, thoughts, emotions and behaviors that have kept us acting in the ways we were taught to act and not in the ways that make us feel like our authentic selves, she continues.
To reimagine your own authentic self, it would first help to identify what your values are and prioritize your life according to them. Additionally Davis suggests pursuing your purpose and fighting for the causes you care about to help bring your authentic self more into your life.
“For most of us, our authentic self is buried deep in our unconscious, where it remains hard to identify and let out,” Davis says.
Some tips to help rediscover your authentic self is to first observe yourself objectively. By removing judgment and just observing yourself in the present moment you can begin to acknowledge what you believe, how you react under pressure, how you respond to challenges. In this exercise, we can begin to identify which actions feel authentic and which feel inauthentic, Davis says.
“By identifying which responses are adaptive vs authentic, you can begin to notice the falseness and begin to see the glimmers of truth underneath,” she adds. “By examining where our behaviors come from, we can learn a lot about our authentic selves.”
Davis also suggests examining family belief systems and consider trying out mental exercises to help develop your authenticity.
Consider family beliefs that were introduced to you as a child that caused you to stop being your authentic self in order to help you better adapt to your environment.
A mental exercise that can also help better understand your authentic self is one that explores a conversation between your authentic self and the version of you that has had to adapt to your surroundings during some difficult and potentially confusing times.
“These parts of ourselves are running our lives this way for a reason. In this exercise, try to figure out what those reasons are,” Davis wrote. “This may help you understand why you act the way you do, so you can decide if you truly want to act differently.”
We can also better identify our authentic self by also identifying discrepancies between our authentic self’s beliefs and those expressed by our adaptive version we present to the world. Davis explained that our adaptive selves “just want to fit in” and “can often act in ways that are inconsistent with our authentic selves.”
“This is normal,” Davis wrote. “But if we want to be more authentic, we have to… address the discrepancies between our beliefs and our actions.”
This type of authenticity requires you to improve your self-awareness and self-honesty, which can be a process that takes time. To help you on this journey, I would highly recommend reading a few books that have been instrumental in discovering and better understanding my own authenticity.
The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz was a great book to read when I was trying to identify my authentic values. The book dives deeply into the types of agreements we make with ourselves and others, which come to shape the way we live our lives. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but the four agreements allowed me to find comfort in being myself and doing my best.
Another great read is A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose by Eckhart Tolle. This book helped me to focus on the present moment more. It also helped distinguish myself between my constant trains of thought and who I actually am.
This is the year to rediscover your authentic self. Make the time to build a life around who you are and who you want to be. f
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.