Journey Unknown: Searching for normalcy

As we enter the summer months of this unusual year, any guarantees of returning to normalcy in the Imperial Valley and across the country remains uncertain.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the first statewide shelter-in-place orders to combat the coronavirus pandemic on March 19. Closed were dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls, schools, childcare, barber shops, nail salons and several other businesses deemed non-essential.
“This is a dynamic situation,” Newsom said during the announcement. “I don’t expect this to be many, many months, but for the time being, we are recognizing the next eight weeks” as especially important, USA Today reported at the time.
Since then, the number of confirmed cases statewide is into six digits and the death toll is in the thousands. Imperial County in June had surpassed 3,000 positive cases and was quickly approaching 40 deaths.
The county in May entered Stage 2 of its reopening plan, which initially allowed some businesses to resume with curbside service only, including businesses that sell books, jewelry, home and furnishing items, music, flowers, sporting goods, shoes and toys. That plan has since been amended to loosen more restrictions, including allowing churches to conduct very limited services and schools to reopen in the fall.
These rules have been evolving continually since they were first introduced, and they are likely to continue to do so. However one thing has remained constant since March: “We are still in the middle of this pandemic, especially in Imperial County,” said Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo during a meeting in May.
As of press time, the county had met most of the metrics required to advance in its reopening plan, but it was still struggling with one: keeping the seven-day average of positive tests in the county below 8 percent.
Angulo said there is a high probability the county will continue to experience outbreaks that will force officials to revert to earlier stages of the plan during this process.
“If we see a surge at any time we will go back and (take) the appropriate measures,” she said during the presentation.
Whether we steadily reopen in the next months or carry out the rest of the year in our homes, 6 feet away from everyone, normalcy may not be something we will be able to achieve anytime soon.
This is not to sound bleak, but rather a realist approach to encouraging people to discover their new normal during this global pandemic.
Frustrations aside, the aftermath of this pandemic will likely have long-term effects across several industries and financial institutions. Communities small and large will have to adapt and overcome to these uncertain times.
Licensed clinician Dalia Pesqueira, of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, made an hour-long presentation back in May to teens dealing with pandemic anxiety. She said it is normal to have a certain level of stress — especially during a pandemic.
However, if this stress is having a negative impact on your life, then you need to take action.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to you and how you’re going to manage your day as much as possible,” Pesqueira said during the presentation. “Negative thoughts sometimes are difficult to stop, but are you making any effort to make it stop?”
We may not have control over the pandemic or the current restrictions, but we do have control over our lives. How we decide to adapt to these unforeseen events can make a huge difference on our larger road to recovery.
Whether you’re newly unemployed, a struggling small-business owner, an anxious student, a frustrated resident or even an overworked essential worker, I encourage you to take this opportunity to check in on your mental health.
Pesqueira said we can reduce stress and anxiety in our lives by reframing negative thoughts and building a daily schedule that will leave us feeling satisfied with our day.
As grim as circumstances might be at the moment, please remember you are resilient, and nothing lasts forever. Each of you are alive and have the opportunity to not allow these situations to define you.
