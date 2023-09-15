Like most raised in the Imperial Valley, my first experience donating anything was as a child preparing for a food drive at my elementary school.
I vividly recall searching in my family’s cupboards for non-expired cans of vegetables to add to my classes collection. I was determined to help my class win a pizza party that was awarded to the class that brought in the most cans.
I knew at the time the cans would be going to someone that needed them, but as a student I can admittedly say I was mostly thinking about that pizza party.
After finishing school, I rarely learned about donation opportunities. Although I might not have had the financial means to provide a lot, I did have a desire to give back.
Once I landed a job that could afford me extra funds, I found that I really didn’t know where or who I should donate to. It felt simpler to just support the local students that would occasionally stop by the house to promote a school fundraiser or club.
Although I do not regret supporting the spirited students that hustled to raise their school funds, I also recognized that I needed to do more to support my community.
Now working in the nonprofit sector, I can recognize how important it is to look for causes that have missions that resonate with me.
Whether it's education, healthcare, food insecurity, or environmental issues, Imperial County has a range of needs waiting to be met.
As we navigate the challenges and triumphs that life presents for us living in this region, it is essential to consider the profound benefits each of us can make by giving meaningfully back to our community.
Discovering Your Values: The First Step
We all possess unique values and passions that drive our actions. To start, consider creating a list of the top issues that are important for you, your partner or for your whole family. Explore your responses to questions about the type of changes you want to see in your community, what stories anger or inspire you, and what changes in the community would make the Imperial Valley a more ideal place to live. By taking the time to identify what issues resonate with you, you will be able to align your giving with your values to create a stronger connection between yourself and the causes you support.
Researching Local Nonprofits: A Pathway to Impact
Research is the key to effective giving. Imperial County is a treasure trove of opportunities to make a difference and there are several organizations providing essential services to underserved populations. Consider looking at the agency's website to find additional information on their programs and services. You can also call the organization to set up an appointment for a tour or to get to know their staff or board members.
Charity Navigator and GuideStar are two online organizations that provide information about the almost one million nonprofit organizations nationwide registered with the Internal Revenue Service. These sites can provide details on how much of the money donated to an organization is allocated to program expenses, administration, and fundraising. They can also determine the financial health of the organization and its ability to sustain services and grow.
By taking the time to research local agencies in advance, you will be able to ensure your meaningful donation to a local nonprofit can foster as many positive outcomes as possible.
Enriching Volunteer Opportunities: A Hands-On Approach
By researching the nonprofits you’re passionate about, you will also be able to identify opportunities where volunteering your time may be more beneficial. Whether you're cleaning up a local park, assisting English learners at the public library, or helping at a food shelter, your time and efforts contribute to improving the Imperial Valley. Additionally, those you help are not the only ones that will benefit from the time spent. Your investment in volunteering has the power to connect you to like-minded individuals in the community that are also interested in giving meaningfully back to the community.
Small Monthly Donations: Amplifying Impact
For many juggling families and work, it may be difficult to dedicate extensive time to volunteering in the community. These individuals can still create a significant impact in the community by investing in the areas they are passionate about. Similar to the investment we make on streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, people can also consider giving small monthly donations to local nonprofit organizations they support. When these donations combine with the contributions of others, they have the power to provide essential resources to local nonprofits, which enables them to expand their reach and impact. Consider setting up a recurring donation to an organization that aligns with your values and witness the collective power of consistent giving.
Uniting Through Group Projects: The Power of Collective Action
It is truly incredible when people can come together to support a common goal that addresses a pressing need in the community. It only takes a few people to recognize how pooling resources and skills can amplify their capacity to effect change in Imperial County. After researching agencies aligned with your values, consider contacting them about any projects they could use a team of people on. Whether it's organizing meals for homeless individuals, building a community garden, or hosting a clothing drive, group projects with friends or family members can foster collaboration, creativity, and a shared sense of accomplishment that has the potential to leave an enduring legacy of unity and progress in the community.
Meaningful community giving is a powerful tool for producing positive changes that can enrich the lives of many in the Imperial Valley. As residents, we have an opportunity to create a healthier future by investing in those agencies involved in producing essential services and programs in our community. By staying informed and discovering how you can make the most out of your gift and time, you can help make Imperial County an even more vibrant and supportive community for all.
