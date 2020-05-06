A passion for environmental conservation has led one Valley native to embark on an ambitious goal of planting an urban forest in the desert.
“There always has to be that first person that does something different,” said 26-year-old Kalli Legakes, founder and executive director of Imperial Valley Urban Forest. “It just takes you being able to connect the dots and wanting something bad enough.”
The El Centro native and Southwest High School alum, has spent five years working with cities throughout the Imperial Valley to plant beautiful and sustainable trees.
“My passion toward it is really on the ecology side of things,” Legakes explained. “These trees are giving you benefits from the shade and the aesthetic value, but by calculating the carbon sequestered in the trunks and leaves, it allows you to put a monetary figure on the trees.”
She first began her environmental journey after graduating from San Diego State University in 2014. Following an internship with the non-profit organization, Friends of Eco Park, Legakes was approached with the opportunity to be one of the founding members of Tree San Diego, also a non-profit organization.
A few months after forming, Tree San Diego was awarded a California Fire Department grant to plant 1,200 trees in disadvantaged communities within the city of San Diego. These communities consisted of areas with a continually growing need for greenery based on census data and other socioeconomic factors, Legakes said.
After planting a majority of these trees in San Diego, the organization ran out of disadvantaged communities within the city to plant and found themselves with more than 300 trees to spare. That’s when Legakes thought of one community she has often called home.
“We can plant literally anywhere as long as it’s in California, so the Imperial Valley still had jurisdiction, but technically it was not San Diego County,” Legakes said. “So I convinced our board to extend our bylaws to encompass the Imperial County, and we brought 300 trees down here to plant.”
By 2016 Trees of San Diego had partnered with the city of El Centro and had about 344 trees planted. The process helped Legakes better understand the Valley’s environmental needs and eventually led to her organizing a separate program based in the Imperial Valley to address the community’s specific tree needs.
Legakes worked closely with Cal Fire’s area manager to write a grant proposal for a fully funded reforestation program just for the Imperial Valley.
“Through that first grant we named it, Imperial Valley Urban Forest,” said Legakes. “Cal Fire fully funded it for a little under $700,000 and it’s for planting 1,400 trees across the county.”
Although the city of El Centro is the grantee city, the IV Urban Forest program partnered up with four other cities in the county -- Imperial, Calexico, Brawley and Holtville -- to allocate certain number of trees depending on their level of need and what they could take on, Legakes said.
Based on these factors and each city’s level of disadvantaged communities, a total of 400 trees were awarded to El Centro, 350 trees were awarded to each Calexico and Brawley, and 150 apiece were designated for Imperial and Holtville.
“It was a public tree planting so in partnering with the cities, all the trees went in public spaces, like parks, sidewalk right-of-ways, different areas that each of the cities designated,” Legakes said.
Additionally, this first grant also pushed for more education regarding informing the public about ways to properly plant trees and understanding trees’ impact to the Valley ecosystem, Legakes noted. The program also kept a record of trees planted to use in scientific research in calculating the potential long-term benefits of each tree’s carbon absorption.
“In my experience, people are more attracted to seeing that dollar figure,” Legakes said. “You can equate how much a tree has saved the environment and that value adds to our urban forest value. … By showing all those figures, pretty soon you’re looking at a group of trees that 50 or 60 years down the road are worth a lot of money.”
Throughout this process, the IV Urban Forest program has educated about 600 Imperial Valley residents, said Legakes.
In keeping the program alive, Legakes has also had two additional grants approved by Cal Fire. The second grant is an El Centro “Free Trees” program, an Urban Forest Expansion and Improvement project that will plant and maintain 1,000 climate-appropriate trees within the city of El Centro.
“That’s 1,000 trees on private property with a second push on education, in educating all the homeowners and partnering with school districts to have private tree plantings at different schools and classes,” Legakes explained.
Education and outreach will include teaching residents and students about proper tree planting and care, drought-tolerant watering practices, and the various benefits of clean air, reduced energy consumption and long-term health benefits that urban trees provide.
Her third grant and slightly more ambitious venture focuses on using tree-planting data to track and keep an inventory of all trees in the city of El Centro.
“It’s to create a comprehensive inventory system through commercial tree inventory systems and private using satellite LiDAR technology,” Legakes said.
LiDAR, which is commonly used to make high-resolution maps, is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with laser light and measuring the reflected light with a sensor. Both the second and third grant totaled a little less than $5 million in actual money and match money, Legakes said.
“We are working with an app developer to create this coded system that takes satellite imagery and a database of tree images and match trees based on their aerial images,” she said.
The information collected from the third grant would be the first of its kind in calculating the carbon absorbed by trees within one city. It would help the IV Urban Forest program with future grants and help establish ways to combat the Valley’s air pollution and other climate challenges.
“It’s hopeful to me that the Imperial Valley can look at a program like this and take it on,” said Legakes. “To see how much excitement and enthusiasm that not just city officials have, but community members have for something new that will help the Valley gives me a lot of hope for it.”
Legakes said she hopes that with the success of these next two grants, she can continue to make a sustainable home for the IV Urban Forest program and build on educating the community about urban forestry.
“The only way we can keep the Valley going and growing is if we keep coming back and keep making differences,” she said. “The environment is changing every day, and it takes people wanting to do something different.”
