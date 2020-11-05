Kathryn Fernand survives breast cancer through faith and friendship

El Centro native Kathryn Fernand was all set for a short mission trip to Mexico four years ago when she decided to finish her regular doctor’s office visit by mentioning an indent and lump she had noticed on her breast.
“My doctor ordered a mammogram the next week,” Fernand recalled. “I was devastated, I wouldn’t be joining the mission team this time.”
Fernand was in her 13th year as a second grade teacher at Brawley Christian Academy when she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Breast cancer is the common cancer in American women, with the exception of skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.
“Fear set in,” Fernand recalled receiving the diagnosis with her husband Jerry. “We met with the surgeon and discussed my options... I’ll be honest it was all very confusing.”
Throughout the medical tests, biopsy and eventual diagnosis, Fernand took her fear and dived deeper into her faith, often turning to her Bible for peace of mind during her most difficult days.
“When I felt panic I would open my Bible and read,” Fernand recalled. “Then I went into the mode of meeting it head on with the Lord’s help.”
Fernand’s husband, Jerry, was also a pivotal source of support and comfort for her as they faced each doctor’s appointments and test results united no matter the outcome.
“Jerry was very much a part of what was going on, my rock,” Fernand said. “I had always said I would never marry anyone in the military, well I did and have been blessed to have a wonderful husband that has been by my side through so many of life’s ups and downs.”
Fernand met her husband while working at the Child Development Center at NAF El Centro. The center was the first job Fernand had and where she began to discover her love for teaching and caring for children.
“There is an amazing feeling when you see the light go on in a child when they have learned and mastered a new skill,” she said.
Following her results, it was decided that Fernand would undergo a mastectomy surgery to remove her breast tissue as a way to treat and prevent spread of her breast cancer.
“Chemo and radiation came after that,” she recalled. “Chemo was a scary thought, having something that kills cells in my body frightened me, but we do what we need to do and I survived it all.”
Fernand found strength in the people around her, especially those who she knew were praying for her and keeping her in their minds and hearts.
“Knowing people were praying for me gave a deep sense of peace,” she said. “When the treatments made me feel sick and reading my Bible wasn’t happening there was a group of people that would text me Bible verses.”
Through teary eyes, Fernand also recalled her own sense of humor helping ease the tension and fear that came with having been diagnosed. Her humor and friendships made the process feel less lonesome and somber.
“There are many things I want people to know about when they are diagnosed with cancer,” Fernand said. “You are not alone; you will be surrounded by your loved ones.”
Fernand received lots of support from her colleagues at BCA, whom she now views as her own “brothers and sisters.” Her close friends Justin and Alicia Riley along with her caring church family reminded Fernand of the life that awaited her as a survivor.
“Your church family will be some of your biggest cheerleaders,” Fernand said. “Speak up, let them know what you need or don’t need. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
Fernand’s experiences have also taught her how important it is for people to be their own biggest advocates when it comes to caring for their own health.
“If something doesn’t feel right or out of the ordinary, tell your doctor or the nursing staff,” she said. “Speaking up is important.”
This lesson became all too real for Fernand when she began to notice swelling form in her arm following her mastectomy.
“I was told it was nothing to worry about, well a year later it got worse,” she recalled. “I developed Lymphedema as a result of lymph nodes being removed and radiation.”
Although not all will develop Lymphedema swelling post cancer treatment, Fernand maintains it’s important to discuss these potential side effects with your surgeon and oncologist to find out how they will care for you before there is a problem.
“Breast cancer survivors are resilient, and we realize we are stronger than we think,” Fernand said. “We form a strong bond and support others with cancer.”
Fernand was able to form such a bond with members of the Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center, where she first turned to for resources.
“The support center’s staff are extremely loving and caring,” she said. “Always willing to help navigate all aspects of your cancer journey.”
The group of women Fernand came to befriend at the center also helped her join a larger community of survivors that had shared their same fears, scars and perseverance from enduring their own breast cancer.
“Think of soldiers who have been in battle together: We have issues similar to PTSD and anxiety when we have to get routine follow-ups,” she said. “Since the thought of a recurrence is something that is on our minds, it’s important to have a support group.”
Fernand joins more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, which includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment, according to the American Cancer Society.
“Education about breast cancer is extremely important because many women don’t know that the earlier it is detected, the greater the survival rate,” Fernand said. “As a survivor, I feel it’s important to let people know that monthly self-exams are important … for men, too. Get all screenings done.”
Now an advocate of breast cancer awareness, Fernand hopes more people will take the necessary steps to get properly screened to check their health and prevent breast cancer from becoming potentially fatal.
“Procrastination is cancer’s friend,” she said.
Today Fernand is cancer free, but will have to continue to take medication for a few more years to prevent the possibility of her cancer returning.
Recently retired from her teaching position with BCA, she and her husband Jerry decided to move to the shore community of Galveston, Texas, traveling in their RV mobile home. She is looking forward to spending the next few years planning trips across America with Jerry at the driver seat while she sits shotgun.
“We’re ready to be a couple of beach bums for a while,” Fernand said.
