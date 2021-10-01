Sigh, I did it. I left my heart in New York City. I knew the time was coming, and I knew my daughter, Astyn, had dreams of an East Coast school. I just didn’t think it would hit me as hard as it has.
In the last three years since taking over Valley Women, I’ve opened up and taken you along our journey, so it’s clear to any of the frequent readers that my daughter and I were just about joined at the hip. Her school involvement, dance and cheer practices and performances kept me so busy, we often found ourselves bored on the very few weekends we did have open. Believe me when I say I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I also didn’t think I’d blink and she’d be 18 and a young adult spreading her wings.
We flew to the “Big Apple” at the end of August, planning to spend a week to sightsee and to help Astyn get familiar with the area before moving in. We did everything you can think of – Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, Empire State Building tour, 9/11 Memorial, Statue of Liberty and the list goes on and on. We (my best friends and I) moved her in to her dorm at Pace University and my stomach started to knot: Yes, this really was happening.
The next few days were spent continuing the sightseeing and enjoying her beautiful new backyard. Until it was time to come home. I felt like I had just been punched in the gut when it was time to utter the words, “See you soon.” That five-hour flight home felt like 24 hours to me.
I returned home realizing I was going from the busy schedule of full-time parenting and working to a quiet, empty home and since the realization, it’s been a sharp shock. The biggest challenge that comes with it all is the process of re-establishing our identities outside of the role of “parent”. We become so wrapped up in being Mom (or Dad) that we lose ourselves or feel guilty if we do go and do something for ourselves for a change. I know I’ve done my job with her, and as a parent we don’t ever wash our hands of our duties; however, I’m still in the transition period. I want to do some of the things I have never done before or was unable to do because Mom mode was my priority, and I will. I’m just not ready yet. As a new empty-nester and dealing with empty nest syndrome (yes, it’s a thing!), it’s important to be patient. We are learning to adapt to a whole new world.
As for Astyn, she’s living and loving it out in NYC and that truly makes Mama’s heart happy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.