It started with T-bone steak dinners almost 40 years ago.
That’s as good a place as any to begin explaining how Lisa Gallinat recently wound up learning to pilot a 1962 Cessna 182 single-engine airplane.
It also explains how she became a national vice president for a service organization that supports and advocates on behalf of America’s sea services.
It also leads into how she met her current husband.
It even touches on why there are trees in the parking lots of new retail developments in El Centro.
“Everything’s connected,” she said.
So, about those steaks …
Back in 1982, Gallinat was Mrs. Bill Macklin, wife of a prominent attorney and judge in El Centro. She and her first husband, who passed away in 2001, began attending the monthly meetings of the Imperial Valley Council of the Navy League of the United States. In those days, the meetings were held the first Monday of the month (now it’s the first Tuesday), but even back then, T-bone steaks were always on the menu.
“On the first Monday of every month, we were at Navy League,” Gallinat recalled. “It was date night. It was just what we did.”
Over the years, Gallinat remained active in the organization, but didn’t pursue involvement at a national level until 2000.
Back in the day, she wanted to earn a law degree (she was already a paralegal), but she said she and Bill decided before they were married that maybe the community wasn’t big enough to support a husband-and-wife legal team, so Lisa took a position as branch manager for the San Diego Foundation for Medicare. That job saw her develop the first physician and hospital Preferred Provider Organization in Imperial County.
After almost 2 ½ years the foundation closed its local office and Gallinat accepted a position with Imperial Irrigation District’s drainage design department.
“Computers were just coming on the scene, and I had a strong computer background,” Gallinat said of the new opportunity. “Of course, they liked the fact I had a legal background, as well.”
Six years later, she transferred to the district’s land management department, where she works to this day. As a land management specialist, Gallinat is responsible for about 150,000 acres of the district’s real property assets. This includes acquisition and disposition of lands and facilities, rights of way, easements, permitting and leasing.
Which brings us back to that bit about the trees. From 1991 to 1999, Gallinat sat on the El Centro Planning Commission. The reason she did that was because Walmart had built its new store in El Centro without including any trees in the parking lot. “It was just acres of asphalt,” she said. “For me, as a Valley native, the first thing I do is I’m looking for shade, and there was none, so I was pretty upset by that.”
So she petitioned for a position on the planning commission, and “that’s why we have trees now in parking lots.”
Gallinat had also served 12 years on board of the Historic Site Foundation, which renovated the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro. By the end of the ’90s, though, she decided she had accomplished everything she had set out to do in the realm of beautification and historic preservation, so she withdrew from that sphere and threw herself into serving in Navy League at a national level.
Born in Brawley as Lisa Darr, Gallinat was raised in Imperial and has spent her entire adult life in the county seat. She said she has five generations of relatives living in the Valley. Volunteerism has always come naturally to her. “My parents raised all six of their children in a church, and we were always volunteering for something,” she recalled. “That was part of our family life.”
Gallinat’s volunteer work with the Navy League has been particularly rewarding. “As much as I’ve given to Navy League, it has given back to me tenfold,” she said.
She has flown with the Blue Angels. She has been out to sea in a submarine. She has catapulted and trapped on two Navy aircraft carriers. She has met scores of interesting people.
One of them was her husband.
Lisa was representing the Navy League for the 2008 Naval Air Facility El Centro Air Show, which she remembers was themed “Fly to Your Dreams.” She was working the “Welcome Wagon,” basically a golf cart from which she passed out water and other beverages to newly arriving air show performers and other personnel. That’s how she first met Ted Gallinat.
He was career Navy man stationed in Jacksonsville, Fla., at the time, but he and Lisa hit it off well enough that they stayed in touch. Later he was reassigned to San Diego and ultimately NAFEC as master chief petty officer.
It was while he was stationed at NAFEC that the couple decided to make their relationship “a permanent arrangement.”
“And so we were married in the same way that we met,” Lisa said. “His old squadron flew in to support the air show just as they had three years prior. And we got married at the base of a P-3 Orion. My dad and I rolled up in a golf cart just like we had when I met him. We are only couple that I am aware of who had the Blue Angels perform for their wedding reception.”
While Ted Gallinat was already a pilot, Lisa was not. She said that after a 31-year Navy career, including 25 years as a pilot, her husband pursued certification as a commercial flyer. Eventually, after renting aircraft by the hour on a number of occasions, they decided to buy their own plane and were given a lead on a lightly used 1962 Cessna for sale in Colorado.
It’s at this point Lisa Gallinat tells on herself in explaining how she wound up taking flying lessons.
“How do I say this delicately? I like control,” she confessed. “When I don’t have some level of control, it makes me uncomfortable, and being ten, fourteen thousand feet up in the air and not know how to get it down to earth, you know, in an organized way, made me uncomfortable.
“[Ted] knew what he was doing, but I didn’t know what he was doing.”
Now she does. At this point, she has soloed and is cleared to fly alone in mild weather during daylight hours over a range of about 50 miles. Still pending are Federal Aviation Administration written exams and a check flight with an FAA examiner. If everything goes according to plan, Gallinat expects to be a licensed pilot before year’s end.
Gallinat said there was a point when she didn’t really understand flying or why anyone would want to own an airplane. That changed with a ride in a Lockheed T-33. “It was my very first jet ride, and we were pulling my very first Gs, and it was incredibly quiet,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe how peaceful it was. … And it clicked. It was like, ‘I get it now.’ I get the beauty, I get the wide-open space. I understand now.”
At this point, flying is no longer just about control for Gallinat. She’s completely hooked. “When you’re in this and you’re flying wherever you want to go, whenever you want to go, it’s unlimited,” she said.
“There’s a saying that a mile of highway will take you just one mile, but a mile of runway will take you anywhere.”
