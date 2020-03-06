If there’s anything almost anyone can agree upon, it’s that relationships are hard.
Oh, they’re easy enough to get into on some level or another, but building one that can hold together over the long haul, that’s trickier.
Since the advent of the no-fault divorce circa 1970 — our very own state of California at the vanguard with the Family Law Act of 1969, signed on the first day of the next year by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan — American marriages have been a coin flip endeavor at best, and it’s safe to say that romantic entanglements of a non-contractual variety have had an even higher rate of collapse.
So that’s fun.
But we keep trying, and some even manage to do it well.
How? Clearly there’s no one-size-fits all solution. While all the couples interviewed for this article were within 50 to 64 years old, have been in their current relationships for a minimum of 10 years and have spent years baking in the Southern California desert, they otherwise have had incredibly distinct experiences.
Paul and Patty McDonald
Paul (a.k.a. Mac) and Patty McDonald are a pair of occupational therapists originally from Massachusetts who met while attending Springfield College in the late 1980s-early ’90s.
Actually, they met-cute. One story — possibly apocryphal — has it that a coquettish Patty teased marriage after Mac had delivered a particularly impressive presentation in a class they shared as underclassmen, though they didn’t actually become an item until just ahead of graduation in April 1991.
Four years, one master’s degree (for Patty) and a shenanigan-filled cross-country road trip to San Francisco later, they were married and have been ever since, arriving in the Valley circa 1998 for work reasons and raising two kids here.
Tracy and Dawn Rascoe
Tracy and Dawn Rascoe weren’t the beneficiaries of such out-of-the-box serendipity. Each had already had one failed marriage by the time the two crossed paths in January 2002 at a since-defunct Palm Springs bar called the Lava Lounge (yes, there were lamps) where they got acquainted, at least in part, over a pool table and despite an interloper’s attempt to turn Tracy off Dawn by telling him that she was “a horse girl.”
Six months after they started dating, things were going sufficiently well that, when Tracy’s job (with Vestas, at the time the largest manufacturer of wind turbines in the world) relocated from the Palm Springs area to Portland, Ore., Dawn went, too.
Neither of them was particularly looking for marriage — though Dawn’s move at the least betokened significant commitment — but life kept nudging them in that direction and they eventually gave into its overtures forming a union that’s survived subsequent moves to Washington, New Mexico, Texas and now the Imperial Valley.
Carmen and Rey Gastelum
Carmen and Rey Gastelum, meanwhile, had each swung and missed on two previous marriages before connecting in 2010.
Fate kept putting them in the same room together.
First Carmen caught Rey’s eye at an event at the ACC Hall in Brawley, but a group of friends (for whom he was serving as a designated driver) informed him that she was seeing somebody, so nothing came of it.
Later they ran into each other at Von’s and briefly sparked up a conversation over their shared enthusiasm for baking, especially cakes. Rey, it would transpire, was much more hardcore about it, throwing in all sorts of flourishes that went over and above Carmen’s self-described “Betty Crocker” game, but it was still an early sign of shared enthusiasms.
Even so, it wasn’t until Rey’s barber at the time set them up independently of these previous incidents that they began to see one another, igniting a rather whirlwind romance that saw Rey propose to Carmen (or more, propose to propose) one month in.
It was a little sudden for her but by May 2011 (from December 2010) — after brief period of cohabitation following her purchase a new house -- she had seen the light, leading to an August wedding.
Despite their varying origin stories (and other differences, of which there are plenty) it was clear in talking with these couples that each had developed a similarly positive dynamic over the years.
All three presented with a certain degree of eye-twinkling amusement as they recounted the twists and turns of their time together, demonstrating an ongoing bonhomie.
In conversation, no party seemed to be unduly domineering. Everybody seemed to have a natural patter, getting their points in where they fit in.
So here we have a nice, fairly representative cross-section of what might reasonably be described as wedded bliss. What, then, is it that keeps the machinery oiled?
There seem to be a few things.
Clearly, it’s good to have shared interests and experiences.
The McDonalds seem to be especially aligned, working in the same field, watching the same TV shows (up to and including a three-hour binge of “Air Disasters”), playing golf, hiking and generally professing serene contentment with each other’s company.
“I always say, ‘I married my best friend,’” said Mac, “That’s the God’s honest truth, and you always wanna hang out with your best friend.”
By all appearances the Rascoes aren’t quite as joined at the hip — “I’m one of those guys where I need my ‘me time,’” Tracy said — but they still enjoy a game of pool now and again and have been in bowling leagues together and the like.
And then there’s the Gastelums, whose passion for cookery has already been mentioned.
All three couples also demonstrate a blue streak of volunteerism and seem to lead active spiritual lives.
The Gastelums are heavily involved in local Kiwanis activities — both are former lieutenant governors and Carmen is a district trustee — while the Rascoes do work to help the homeless (Tracy is also local American Legion Commander) and the McDonalds have given countless hours of service to and through First Christian Church in El Centro.
These things might fall under the heading of “shared interests and/or experiences,” but they feel worthy of independent observation, being, perhaps, key hallmarks of what contributes to relationship success.
A commitment to volunteer work and an acceptance of a higher power (much apart from any sort of dogmatic religious screed on the sanctity of marriage) each connote a certain degree of self-abnegation, or else an acknowledgement that there are people, places and things that exist outside of one’s own interests — things that are bigger or greater than any one person.
In a monogamous relationship, that sort of acknowledgement would seem essential. It makes sense that, for love to last, all persons party to it would have to hold it up as something shining, something worth working for.
Still, this idea of work shouldn’t imply tedious obligation.
“We’re together because we want to be together,” said Carmen Gastelum, “Not because we need to be. We want to be.”
For his part Rey likes to keep things lively by playing up the idea that Carmen is still his “girlfriend,” and making sure that his wooing doesn’t fall off just because she signed on the dotted line.
This idea of commitment and re-commitment crops up in the stories of the McDonalds and Rascoes as well. The Rascoes, with their innumerable moves all up and down the Great American West have had series of particularly sharp inflection points around which to reorient themselves, each time tacitly agreeing to a new life as a unit.
What this all seems to come down to at the end of the day is respect. Communicated respect. If there’s any sort of good relationship bedrock — romantic, platonic or otherwise — that’s got to be it. That’s what resolves conflicts and mediates harmony.
Recognizing that the person that you’re with has value, acknowledging that value both by taking to time to hear what they have to say, verbally or not, and responding to substantively is the closest thing there is to a secret sauce.
“We have conflicts. We’re not perfect and we have things going on sometimes, and sometimes I’ll say, ‘I need space, I need space,’ and we respect that,” Carmen said.
For the McDonalds, “there have definitely been disagreements,” said Mac. “But we always came to a compromise,” Patty said. “I think that’s good. We’ve learned that it’s not about who’s right or who’s wrong. Sometimes I’ll get to see things his way, and sometimes he’ll get to see things my way, and sometimes neither of us will … but I think we both respect each other, and then take it from there.”
