Love turns up in unexpected places

Over the weekend, as deadlines were looming and the final pieces of this issue were fast coming into place, my computer shut down. The evening before, it was functioning just fine; in the morning, it refused to wake up so I could complete my part of this issue. I tapped keys. I tried to reboot. I unplugged it and plugged it in again. It was gone.
Taking deep breaths, I texted a friend: “My computer won’t start up. Help, I’m starting to panic.” I took it over so he could take a look at it for me, but the thoughts of losing work and missing deadlines were rocking my head. As soon as I arrived, he had already googled possible solutions and got right to work on my laptop. By the time I had somewhat calmed myself, it was fixed. Even the documents that were open when the thing went down were still up on the screen, exactly as I had left them.
I felt so much love and appreciation in that moment.
Perhaps that isn’t everyone’s ideal expression of love and friendship, but consider this, he understood the urgency of the situation, made helping me a priority and did it kindly.
As we’ve planned this issue, “Love for the long haul,” I’ve thought a lot about love and how people express it. We often think of epic expressions of love happening at marriage proposals, at births, when one receives a job promotion, any one of the highest moments that can happen between partners. But I think love is best revealed at times when someone desperately needs it, and someone steps up to give it selflessly.
In the past weeks, I’ve witnessed a daughter reading her father the newspaper because he lost his sight due to illness. I’ve seen how beautifully a woman can run a business when she is passionate about her work. I’ve watched children say or do the exact thing a hurting person needs, almost by intuition. I’ve witnessed my daughter dominate the camera in her latest dance photo shoot. I’ve witnessed my hometown come together for a possible makeover of our downtown.
This, to me, is true love.
In this issue, you’ll read stories of love and passion dedicated to partners, family and community. The Gastelums, McDonalds, and Roscoes all share their love stories and how they make it work. The women of 10,000 Club and Claddagh Club have a passion for community support and work to provide local youth with scholarships annually. As you absorb the love I hope you find in these pages, I want you to know that you brightening up a friend’s day, giving a much-needed hug, or just radiating kindness are all expressions of love.
Happy reading!
—Lex
