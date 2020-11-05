Millennial hero and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered

As unpredictable as the year 2020 has been, I couldn’t help but be taken aback by the death of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.
Although she had experienced four battles with pancreatic, lung and colon cancer, the 5-foot-1 justice seemed unstoppable in her pursuit of continuing her nearly three decades long career on the Supreme Court as the second female ever appointed to the nation’s highest court.
Ginsburg’s thoughtful approach to differing opinions, her ability to defy gender boundaries, fight against gender discrimination and stand as an outspoken feminist grew a cult like following of supporters, which only seemed to intensify within the last 10 years.
“Many admirers of her work say that she is to the women’s movement what former Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall was to the movement for the rights of African Americans,” President Bill Clinton said during a 1993 Rose Garden ceremony nominating Ginsburg to the Supreme Court to fill retiring Justice Byron White’s vacancy. At the time Ginsburg was a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
Ginsburg usually avoided to comparison with Marshall, given she knew he had risked his life to defend his Black clients while practicing in the segregated South, while her own legal work required no such sacrifice. Nevertheless, her fierce and calculated push for equality that placed her among the same ranks.
As a Mexican American born five months prior to Ginsburg’s historical appointment to the Supreme Court, I would later come to value her legal achievements and her critical dissents as a measure of the potential held within me and within anyone who wished to create lasting and powerful change in this nation.
“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you,” Ginsburg famously said five years ago during a luncheon at Harvard University.
This concept of pursuing and defending what one believes with the understanding that it cannot be done alone was pivotal for me. As our country remains politically divided, it is easy and comfortable to push for change while remaining amongst those who share the same mindset.
Ginsburg’s own close “odd couple” friendship with fellow late Justice Antonin Scalia demonstrated their own ability to find common ground with a philosophical rival. The judges, Ginsburg a moderate-liberal and Scalia a conservative were rarely on the same side of court decisions and would often voice their dissenting opinions, but were also known to share family holidays together each New Year’s Eve.
“I think we were all aware that it publicly seemed like an odd couple, but you know, when they were together, it never felt like that,” Scalia’s son Chris recalled on CBSN a day following Ginsburg’s death. “They obviously held their views very strongly, but they didn’t let those very different views undermine their very deep friendship.”
No matter the final outcome of the court’s decision, both judges understood their written dissents on court discussions held their own importance for future change.
“Dissents speak to a future age. It’s not simply to say, ‘My colleagues are wrong and I would do it this way.’ But the greatest dissents do become court opinions and gradually over time their views become the dominant view,” Ginsburg said in a 2012 interview with NPR. “So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today, but for tomorrow.”
Prior to holding a seat on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union where she strategically argued several cases before the Supreme Court in an effort to establish a strong foundation for gender equality.
Ginsburg would win five cases before the Supreme Court based on the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, which provides that all people shall be equally protected by U.S. laws no matter the sex or race of the individual. These cases led the court to end blatant discrimination against women.
Ginsburg went on to be a strong figure for gender equality, workers’ rights and the separation of church and state. While on the Supreme Court, she wrote the landmark decision that maintained the Virginia Military Institute could not refuse to admit women in the case of United States v. Virginia.
Prior to her days on the court, Ginsburg earned her bachelor’s degree in government from Cornell University in 1954, the same year she married Harvard law student Martin D. Ginsburg.
Their first of two children was born shortly after Martin was drafted into the military where he served two years. Ginsburg enrolled into Harvard upon her husband’s arrival and his own return to the university.
During Martin’s final year, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, requiring grueling radiation treatments. In his absence, Ginsburg organized his class notes and typed his final paper, all the while dealing with her own coursework and taking care of a 3-year-old. Somehow they were able to make it all work and Martin would go on to graduate on time, magna cum laude.
Ginsburg was one of only nine women in the class of more than 500 at Harvard Law School in 1956, she came to develop her civil rights mindset and feminist savvy while dealing with gender bias. Not long after arriving at the law school, Ginsburg and her fellow female classmates would be asked by the dean why they were occupying seats that would otherwise be filled by men.
Ginsburg would go on to prove herself a force of diligence and intelligence as she balanced life as a mother and a law student. She excelled academically and became the first female member of the university’s prestigious Harvard Law Review.
After her husband graduated in 1958, he joined the law firm of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York City, and Ginsburg followed, transferring to Columbia Law School to complete her final year. She was one of 12 women in the Class of 1959, according to a release by Columbia Law School.
When she graduated with no job offers from any of the 12 law firms that had invited her for an interview, she began to suspect that none would hire her because she was a Jewish female and the mother of a young daughter.
“Probably motherhood was the major impediment,” she said. “The fear was that I would not be able to devote my full mind and time to a law job.”
Ginsburg would prove such suspicions wrong as she was able to redefine the capabilities of not only women, but of anyone willing to fight for what they want in this world. I will forever admire who she was as a person and her ability to break down barriers while lifting up others.
“We are at last beginning to relegate to history books the idea of the token one-at-a-time woman,” Ginsburg memorably said during her 1993 nomination to the Supreme Court.
As we near Election Day this November, I encourage those who would like to see their own change happen go out and vote for those you believe will create it. Make your own voices heard by voting and working toward the future you want for this nation.
“Generally, change in our society is incremental, I think,” Ginsburg said in the autobiographical book, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
