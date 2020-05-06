When I first sat down to write the spring column, it was an innocuous piece of tips and tricks for moms. Light and airy, a pre-school closure piece that I couldn’t let rest amid the continual onslaught of COVID-19 updates. And then it happened, schools here, our little corner of the great state of California, respite from the hustle and bustle of city and life rich with culture and community pride, shutting down for weeks on end.
I’m still reeling that it is our reality.
How do the apoplectic tales of science fiction turn to reality, even here, even now?
We are lucky that we — Gen Xers and the Millennials — do not know what it’s like to live though war and struggle en masse. I remember watching the updates for Desert Storm as a sixth-grader as my Girl Scout meeting halted to watch the unfolding on a television newscast. But it was so far away and much didn’t really change as a child who was aware but not quite affected.
This pandemic, however, has shook our entire community from young to old. How do you as a mother reassure your 9-year-old who anxiously questions the health of those around her? She’s not wrong. This is serious. And we must have continual conversations about prevention, protection and precautions.
I write this column in the hours following our transition to what will become our new normal for the next few weeks. At printing it could have changed drastically. School will have hopefully resumed and normalcy returned. But there’s so many who will be reeling from what has happened.
It is those who need the most help and those who serve them who cross my mind. Working in an organization that provides services to our community, I see hunger on a daily basis. They walk through the doors of the Imperial Valley Food Bank in search of help. I’m sure it takes a lot to walk through those doors and ask for help. And there are those who serve them, the workers who will not see a business closure because their work will only increase as need increases.
There’s so many in the same situation, our public servants ... the physicians and nurses, the emergency personnel, the safety personnel, the providers of social services. They will not close their doors and they put themselves at risk. They do it because they are doing their job, and it is such an amazing service they provide to our Valley, our country and our children. Thank you.
To the men and women working in the Valley and business owners who will be reeling from lost wages and business, you are in my thoughts as well. To the families who struggle to survive with two incomes and are managing with so much less, I see you. To the single mom who needs to manage children at home without childcare, manage her workload and somehow oversee schoolwork, I am right there with you.
I hope that as I read this printed a month from now that the unsettled restlessness in my gut has been replaced with renewal and the beginnings of serenity. We’ll get through this together, and it is that memory that I hope my children hold onto in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.